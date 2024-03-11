LEGO Ferrari Build and Race officially opens at LEGOLAND Florida Resort

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — LEGOLAND Florida Resort raced into the spring break travel season with the official grand opening of its newest attraction, LEGO Ferrari Build and Race. This hands-on interactive attraction puts guests in the driver’s seat to build race cars entirely out of LEGO bricks and then test them using cutting-edge digital technology and real-life racing scenarios.

“We are thrilled to open this unique attraction for our guests,” said Managing Director, LEGOLAND Parks, North America, Rex Jackson. “LEGO Ferrari Build and Race is unlike any other attraction we have here at LEGOLAND Florida Resort. It celebrates the global popularity of Ferrari and F1 racing while challenging everyone to imagine, build, and race the LEGO Ferrari-themed car of their dreams.”

The attraction’s centerpiece is the world’s only life-size LEGO Ferrari 296 GTS model. Built brick by brick with over 424,000 LEGO elements, it took 1,850 hours to complete. A full LEGOLAND “pit crew,” including a designer, six Master Model Builders and three animators, ensured that every detail matched that of a real Ferrari 296 GTS. The model measures 15 feet long by 7 1/2 feet wide by 4 feet tall and weighs almost two tons. Complete with working headlights, an open driver’s side door, and a roaring engine, the LEGO Ferrari 296 GTS model serves as the welcoming showpiece of the attraction’s “garage,” inviting guests to slide behind the steering wheel and imagine what it would be like to race on an F1 racing team.

“We are happy to strengthen our collaboration with Merlin Entertainments, a key strategic partner for Ferrari, expanding our offering to engage Ferrari fans of all ages,” shared a Ferrari spokesperson. “After the success of the LEGO Ferrari Build and Race attractions at LEGOLAND California Resort, LEGOLAND Billund in Denmark and LEGOLAND Windsor in the UK, we are delighted to open this attraction at LEGOLAND Florida Resort.”

After admiring the model, young racers – and their parents – tap into their creativity in the experience’s three build and test areas. They can build a LEGO Ferrari car and then test it out on a race, jump and engine test track. Each track features different obstacles, challenges, and a chance to clock in the fastest time.

Once guests have fine-tuned their vehicles, they use digital technology to scan their cars and virtually race them around the track. A fully customizable experience, guests can also digitally modify their LEGO car’s engine size, tire specs, power, and aerodynamics, and even add a personalized license plate and colorful stickers.

Guests have three laps to set their fastest time and use touchpads to give their car extra acceleration and the ability to change lanes. All guests are encouraged to join in the fun and cheer on each race as they watch leaderboards that update in real time.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s youngest drivers can also get in on pint-sized fun by creating their own designs in the LEGO DUPLO build zone, complete with larger bricks specifically made for smaller hands.

“This attraction furthers our ongoing collaboration and relationship with Ferrari,” Jackson continued. “LEGO Ferrari Build and Race has quickly become a guest favorite at LEGOLAND California Resort and now our guests on the East Coast can design and race LEGO cars again and again.”

The grand opening celebration continues throughout the weekend at LEGOLAND Florida Resort. The Park is distributing commemorative checkered flags to the first 5,000 guests to visit the experience. In addition, there’s an exclusive new ticket offer starting today and valid through June 14. During this period, a child ticket (ages 2-12) for LEGOLAND Florida Resort is priced at just $29 when purchased with at least one full-priced adult ticket in the same transaction.