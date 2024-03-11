A new standard in amusement center technology arrives with Intercard’s IQ Devices at Amusement Expo 2024

ST. LOUIS — At the 2024 Amusement Expo International March 20-21, Intercard will feature its trailblazing iQ readers and kiosks that read QR codes, setting the new standard for unattended amusement center payment technology. iQ devices use built-in scanners to read customer presented QR codes for payment and redemption point collection. This will enable customers to use mobile devices or paper receipts instead of play cards to activate games, reducing costs for route operators and owners of unattended arcades.

“With the iQ platform, customers can purchase or recharge game play and use a mobile device or paper receipt with QR code to play games, collect points and even redeem prizes,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard, “all without the help of a center employee. It’s a big step into the future for route operators and owners of unattended arcades.”

At Amusement Expo Intercard will showcase additional innovations including an expanded line of Impulse hybrid readers that take play cards and credit cards and a new iTeller for water parks, trampoline parks and other active attractions that dispenses wristbands.

Visit Intercard in Booth #917 at the Amusement Expo. To schedule a demo of the iQ reader, iTellerPlusXL wristband or other industry leading Intercard product during the show please contact Rob Geiger, North American sales manager at rgeiger@intercardinc.com