ExpectHERinTech: Embed inspires inclusivity for International Women’s Day 2024

SINGAPORE — Embed, the ultimate cloud-based, cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries inspires female inclusivity in the tech sector for International Women’s Day 2024.

Putting an end to gender inequality in our tech sector

“At Embed, we believe in the value of diversity in our talent pool. We have a shared commitment to gender parity at all levels of the organisation because we believe in the boundless intellectual, leadership, cultural, and commercial strength that results from harnessing and realising the talent capital of gender and cultural equality. We take great pride in not only being gender-equal but putting an end to gender inequality in our tech sector,” says Solutions Group CEO Renee Welsh.

According to a Forbes study, technology is an area of continuous growth. With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the expansion of areas such as data analytics and robotics, there is an ongoing creation of new tech-based jobs. Women bring unique experiences and perspectives that are instrumental in driving development and innovation to organisations. In fact, female CTOs are expected to have a 1.826 times greater rate for patent registrations than their male counterparts, a research found. As a result, this means women are at the forefront of innovation across industries.

“In Embed’s spirit of innovation and inclusivity, we champion the achievements of women in tech – one of the most heavily male-dominated industries out there,” continues Welsh. “What an amazing experience it is to see how women are flourishing in the tech sector. In our organisation alone, the chief executive leadership team is made up of 50% women – and we are proud that Embed is setting an example of what other companies, large and small, aspire to achieve. This is how we inspire inclusion in the company – by giving equal opportunities to women to rise through the ranks and make a lasting difference for our customers, their guests, and the industry as a whole.”

“It shouldn’t be surprising that Embed is 100% aligned with the United Nations 2024 International Women’s Day platform theme: ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.’ At Embed, we’re already there! At Embed you should ‘Expect HER in Tech!’” says Sara Paz, CMO at Embed. “A 2023 McKinsey study shows that companies with significant female representation at the top earn up to 50% higher profits and stock performance! Women@Embed are never spectators – they’re an equal part of leading the high-performing teams transforming the industry of fun.”

Watch Embed’s 2024 International Women’s Day #ExpectHERinTech here.

Celebrating International Women’s Day

To honour the amazing contributions and achievements of women in the industry, Embed gave away exclusive Women@Embed pins during DEAL Expo on 5 to 7 March in Dubai, UAE, and will be doing it again at Amusement Expo – celebrating International Women’s Day with the same gusto from previous years.

Catch the Embed team and the roster of integrated hardware and software solutions such as the Mobile Wallet, STATS, smartTOUCH+ KIOSK+, TOOLKIT suite, and a showcase of game cards and wearable media at Amusement Expo International (20 to 21 March, Las Vegas Convention Center).