Embed changes the game & celebrates women in tech at DEAL 2024

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Embed, the ultimate cloud-based, cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries showcased its game-changing breakthrough innovations at DEAL from 5 to 7 March and celebrated this year’s International Women’s Day.

“We are ecstatic to be back in Dubai for DEAL! It’s been an amazing opportunity to talk to our friends, partners, prospects, and members of the Embed family – our customers – about accelerating their business growth which will affect the industry and region’s entertainment sector as a whole,” says Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed.

As the MENA region transitions to cashless operations, Embed fronted its Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions like the award-winning Mobile Wallet virtual game card and STATS business intelligence dashboard as a response to the growing consumer demand for safer and faster transactions. “There’s no better time than now to go cashless with the Mobile Wallet,” says Saeed Abdillahi, EMEA Regional Sales Manager. “Staying on a system that simply works will not cut it anymore. If future-proofing the business is the goal, there should be an increase in profitability through return visits – which the Mobile Wallet guarantees thanks to its ease of use, security, and promising metric results that reaches up to a 5x increase in average reload value.”

Speaking further about their SaaS solutions, Embed CMO Sara Paz comments on how a system’s reliability is as crucial as the data centres and tech partners running it: “It’s at times like these, when other cashless players are plagued with data centre issues that result in mass outages amongst their FEC customers during busy weekend hours that Embed’s cutting edge is crystal clear!”

“You can only grow and future-proof your business and the industry if you’re with the best tech partners, and with a data centre partner like Amazon Web Services, Embed does not experience data centre outages,” she continues. “AWS is a critical tech partner we collaborate with to innovate our technology – even recently jointly developing our business intelligence dashboard STATS with them!”

CTO Andy Welsh emphasises why Embed’s mission to convert FECs in the region to cashless is one with confidence: “The Embed system architecture is built to work even during network outages. It’s time to make the switch and upgrade to the Embed system when your current system is letting you and your guests down. We partner with the best, most-respected and world-renown tech players, like AWS (and Apple and Google), so our confidence is anchored in knowing we’re with the best. Hey, if AWS tech is reliable enough for NASA, Formula 1, US Defense, Netflix (with 260-million subscribers), and Facebook (with 3-Billion subscribers), we can guarantee that the Embed family of FECs are in good hands!”