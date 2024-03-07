Gröna Lund’s new theme park area to be inspired by history

Gröna Lund is submitting their first building permit applications for the upcoming expansion of their park on to the nearby parking lot. The site has historically housed the Nöjesfältet amusement park, as well as the Stockholm Exhibition of 1897. Therefore, the vision for the new area is to blend the past with the future – inspired by the optimism and innovation of the late 1800s. The goal is to create a new amusement park area characterized by joy and optimism across generations.

Together with the submission of building permit applications for Gröna Lund’s new expansion, brand new images are also presented to showcase how the area will be designed. The new themed area draws inspiration from the Stockholm Exhibition of 1897, hosted on the very same location of the expansion, by the waterfront of the historical island of Djurgården.

“Gröna Lund’s new area will draw inspiration from the heydays of world fairs, and primarily the Stockholm Exhibition that took place in the same location in 1897. The historical connection will influence the architecture, but we also want to embrace the positive spirit and inventiveness that characterized the era. Our vision is for the area to become an oasis of experiences, entertainment, food, and wondrous theming. We want to create a place where all guests can feel joy and optimism, something we need now more than ever,” says Christer Fogelmarck, CEO of Parks and Resorts.

The first building permit applications for Gröna Lund’s expansion have now been submitted, with the characteristic perimeter buildings (surrounding parts of the new area) being the first to be addressed. The buildings will borrow architectural elements from historical buildings in and around the area, characterized by small-scale architecture similar to that in Djurgårdsstaden and the nearby Wasahamnen harbour.

About the Stockholm Exhibition of 1897

The late 19th century was a time characterized by abundant optimism and curiosity for the future. During this time, people from all corners of the earth were drawn to various “World’s Fairs,” where the most groundbreaking inventions were showcased. The Scandinavian countries hosted their own exhibition right in the middle of Djurgården in Stockholm, the Stockholm Exhibition of 1897. Here, visitors could experience exciting technological innovations such as the automobile, cream separator, electric lighting, and moving pictures, as well as industrially produced foods like hot dogs and ice cream. The exhibition became Stockholm’s and Sweden’s largest public success to date (only comparable to the Stockholm Olympics in 1912), with over 1.5 million people visiting the exhibition area in Southern Djurgården. In the same location, but around 130 years later, the gates will once again open to a place of wonder that will astonish its visitors.