Zombies Ready Deady Go: the ultimate undead dash now shipping

The greatest afterlife race is now on and is an event you do not want to miss! Zombies, Ready Deady, Go! is SEGA Amusements’ brand-new skill-based redemption game and is shipping now! Experience non-stop action with this ball-rolling, derby-style game. The eye-popping cabinet is one you simply cannot miss, with fully lit alleys and unique artwork; it is a stunning centrepiece in any arcade, FEC or bowling centre. Featuring 4-player gameplay, Zombies Ready Deady Go! delivers fun competition between friends and family and encourages repeat play for bragging rights!

Zombies Ready Deady Go! is perfect for players of all skill levels, immersing them in the heart of the action. What makes this game distinctive from the rest is its unique zombie competitors: Bubbles, Coco, Dizzy and Smudge. Alongside the competitors is the witty TV presenter Ken Chase and his crazy Zombie Sidekick, Brian De’ath. The combination of these elements gives this game unmatched laugh-out-loud humour for both adults and children. At the centre of this game is a massive 65” screen that showcases players’ zombies and their race progress.

To become the unrivalled victor of the apocalypse, players must skilfully roll balls into the holes to make their zombie walk, jog, or run. What’s more, during the final sprint, players should stay alert and watch for the super bonus zombie mouth to open at the end of the playfield. Tickets are awarded based on race position and ball scores. You better make sure you don’t get left for dead!

Get ahead of your competitors with Zombies Ready Deady Go! This must-have arcade game is now shipping!