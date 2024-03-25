RES Rides announces the all-new Wave Twist L coming to Adventureland Long Island for the 2025 season!

ALTENDORF, Switzerland — RES Rides AG, is making waves once again with crowd pleasing one-of-a-kind rides! The world’s first Wave Twist L will be opening at Adventureland Long Island in 2025, which will be called the Wave Twister. The custom-made ride is slated to open for Spring 2025 and will be sure to thrill guests with its unique movements along an L shaped track that will simulate the motion and feel of riding on top of huge ocean waves.

The Wave Twist L is a family ride that has a boomerang effect with two gondolas carrying 10 passengers each, installed on a rotating platform which all rotates while travelling over an almost 280ft long track reaching a height of over 60ft.

‘’RES RIDES is thrilled to bring the first Wave Twist L to the market,’’ says Roman Rothe, RES RIDES Technical Director. ‘’Every year we introduce new rides that bring new movements and create new experiences, and the Wave Twist is truly unique in every way.’’ continues Rothe.

The Wave Twister will be RES’ second ride lately installed at Adventureland Long Island, after the vertical family roller coaster Roller Ball, called the FIREBALL opening to great guest excitement in 2022.