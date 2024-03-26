Falcon’s Creative Group reveals key role in first-ever Dragon Ball theme park

ORLANDO — Falcon’s Creative Group, a division of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (FBYD) (“Falcon’s” or the “Company”), a global themed entertainment powerhouse and visionary innovator in immersive storytelling, is proud to announce they are the master planner, attraction designer and creative guardian of the first-ever Dragon Ball theme park.

Unveiled at AnimeJapan on March 22, the Dragon Ball theme park experience will span over 500,000 square meters and will be a key part of the highly anticipated Qiddiya City, the world’s first city built for play near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Featuring seven different themed lands that recreate various iconic locales from the original series; such as Kame House, Capsule Corporation, and Beerus’s Planet; the Dragon Ball theme park will be developed and built with creative oversight from Falcon’s Creative Group, who will play a critical role in bringing the project to life in new and immersive ways. Park guests will be able to experience the world of Dragon Ball from the first Dragon Ball series to Dragon Ball Super.

Falcon’s Creative Group is one of the world’s leading themed entertainment design and master planning firms where creative vision, compelling design, immersive media, and cutting-edge technology intersect to bring imagination to life. Falcon’s Creative Group has planned over $100 billion in themed experiences around the globe.

“It has been a true source of pride for our company to serve as a lead creative consultant for the Dragon Ball Theme Park,” said Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO of Falcon’s Beyond. “Qiddiya Investment Company, Toei Animation and our team hold a shared vision to reimagine the world of entertainment and delight consumers in new, innovative ways. This theme park will do just that.”

Dragon Ball theme park will feature five state-of-the-art rides as part of a lineup of 30+ attractions set against the backdrop of the Tuwaiq mountains. At the heart of the park is its most iconic Eternal Dragon, an extraordinary 70-meter-high Shenron that will house the park’s signature roller coaster ride. The park’s themed restaurants and adjacent hotels will allow guests to further immerse themselves in the world of Dragon Ball.

In addition to the Dragon Ball theme park, Falcon’s Creative Group is supporting the creative development of multiple entertainment experiences within Qiddiya City, including master planning the Qiddiya Water Theme Park, and supporting development for the world’s first Gaming and Esports district, also set to be part of the destination.