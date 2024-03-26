Dutch Wonderland opens for longest season ever on March 29

LANCASTER, Pa — Opening Day at Dutch Wonderland is justfour days away as the World’s Best Family Park welcomes visitors back to the park with the triumphant second season of its Eggcellent Easter Celebration.The kingdom gates will officially open at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29 to begin a season of spring activities featuring four all-new entertainment options found throughout the park.

This year’s guest-favorite event will begin with an Easter theme, from Opening Day through April 21. Then, the festivities continue with an all-new spring theme through May 19. Bigger and better than before, the event will feature more than 7,000 live blooming flowers, massive Easter eggs scattered around the kingdom, seasonal food and beverage offerings and more, including:

NEW! Dine with Tuft : Families are invited to meet Dutch Wonderland’s Easter Bunny and the newest member of the royal court, Tuft during the all-new Dine with Tuft experience at Merlin’s Pizza and Pasta Buffet every Saturday and Sunday through April 21 at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. or 5 p.m.;

: Families are invited to meet Dutch Wonderland’s Easter Bunny and the newest member of the royal court, Tuft during the all-new Dine with Tuft experience at Merlin’s Pizza and Pasta Buffet every Saturday and Sunday through April 21 at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. or 5 p.m.; NEW! Bunny Hop Plaza : From juggling lessons to meet-and-greets with beloved characters, there’s an activity for the whole family at the brand-new Bunny Hop Plaza. Grab a family photo in front of the beautiful Easter egg display, create giant springtime flowers and more;

: From juggling lessons to meet-and-greets with beloved characters, there’s an activity for the whole family at the brand-new Bunny Hop Plaza. Grab a family photo in front of the beautiful Easter egg display, create giant springtime flowers and more; NEW! Storytime Corner : Princess Brooke, Sir Brandon and Merlin are taking over Storytime Corner at select times throughout the Eggcellent Celebration as they read beloved fairytale stories;

: Princess Brooke, Sir Brandon and Merlin are taking over Storytime Corner at select times throughout the Eggcellent Celebration as they read beloved fairytale stories; NEW! Whirligig Lane : The kiddos are invited to hop down the new Whirlygig Lane as they take on a variety of unique challenges;

: The kiddos are invited to hop down the new Whirlygig Lane as they take on a variety of unique challenges; Meet & Greets with Tuft : Stop by for unique family photos and meet with Tuft the Bunny at Tufts Terrace every weekend through April 21;

: Stop by for unique family photos and meet with Tuft the Bunny at Tufts Terrace every weekend through April 21; Royal Egg Hunt : Grab the whole family and help Tuft the Bunny find all of his lost Easter Eggs scattered throughout the park;

: Grab the whole family and help Tuft the Bunny find all of his lost Easter Eggs scattered throughout the park; Puppet Shows: The critters of Melody Meadow are putting on a spectacular show each day. During Talent Show Turmoil, guests will join Brady Bunny as he learns that he’s capable of accomplishing great things.

“In 2024, we are continuing to grow and expand our robust family-friendly lineup of events here at the kingdom,” said Megan Hartman, Dutch Wonderland General Manager. “In our second year of the Eggcellent Easter Celebration, we are adding even more family-friendly activities, budding flowers and even more chances for families to meet our beloved Easter Bunny, Tuft.”

To celebrate the start of the 2024 season, Dutch Wonderland is throwing an Opening Weekend party. The first 500 guests will receive a delicious cupcake from Oregan Dairy and will get to countdown to the opening of the kingdom gates with a confetti party. Plus, everyone who visits the park during Grand Opening weekend will receive a commemorative pin, a long-running Grand Opening tradition at Dutch Wonderland. Plus, guests who complete the Easter egg scavenger hunt will win a collectible pin each weekend and the first families that locate all five golden eggs will win additional prizes!