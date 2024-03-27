AAMA announces its winners at the 2024 AEI Beers & Cheers

LAS VEGAS — The American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) Executive Vice President, Pete Gustafson took the stage in Town Square on the Amusement Expo International trade show floor Wednesday, March 20th and announced the names of 14 new inductees to the AAMA Amusement Industry Hall of Fame, the AAMA category awards and the 2024 AAMA Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

Anticipation grew as the gathered crowd to hear the 2024 AAMA Category Award winners. Chosen by their AAMA peers, the category awards are a true calling card for the recipients. 2024 is no different as we saw some return winners and new winners come to the stage.

2024 Allied Member of the Year – TrainerTainment

2024 Supplier of the Year – Amusement Connect

2024 Distributer of the Year – Betson Enterprises

2024 Manufacturer of the Year – Raw Thrills, Inc.

2024 FEC Location of the Year – Elev8 Adventure Park

Next was the presentation of the 2024 AAMA Lifetime Achievement Award to the newly inducted Hall of Fame member, Ed Pellegrini. Ed has a long and storied history in the amusement industry having spent time at Atlas Distributing, Dandy Amusements, Regatta Jukebox, Data East Pinball, Sega & Stern Pinball, TouchTunes and since 2001 as the co-founder of Team Play with his brother Frank.

It was Ed and Frank that revolutionized the amusement industry as we know it with the invention of the card reader system utilized by so many today.

Ed’s continued contributions to the amusement industry is immeasurable and the American Amusement Machine Association is honored to call him our 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient.

In its second year, the AAMA Amusement Industry Hall of Fame inducted 14 new members to the Class of 2024 in three categories; Legacy, Living and Entity. These 14 join the 37 members in the inaugural class of 2023.

2024 Entity:

Golden Tee

PONG

2024 Legacy:

Bill Cravens

Dick Hawkins

Don Hesch

Millie McCarthy

Lou Nicastro

2024 Living:

Al Alcorn

Rick Kirby

Clarence Mabe J

orge Mochkovsky

Ed Pellegrini

Frank Seninsky

Mike Stroll

The AAMA looks forward to celebrating Ed Pellegrini and his impact on the amusement industry again at the AAMA Annual Meeting & Gala – Global Perspectives, Industry Connections: A Member Retreat at the Chicago Marriott Schaumburg, September 17th – 20th.