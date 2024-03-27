April 2024

  • Wilderness at the Smokies nearly doubles indoor water park size
  • SeaWorld San Antonio debuts the world’s first launched flume attraction
  • Vekoma introduces multiple new attractions to its product line
  • DreamWorks Land opening Summer 2024
  • Universal Hollywood’s legendary Studio Tour celebrates 60 years
  • More than four decades in the industry finds Guglielmi still smiling
  • Duckpin Bowling sees growth in popularity for entertainment
  • Florida State Fair numbers down due to final weekend washout
  • Midway provider Inners Shows finds gratification in still dates
  • Showmen’s Museum expands, readies for leadership change
  • Massanutten Resort announces major water park expansion, hotel
  • Major expansion coming to Denmark’s Aquapark
  • Altitude Attractions looks toward the future with new rides to offer
  • Six Flags Great Adventure opening Savannah Sunset Resort
  • NEAAPA draws 100 attendees at 111th annual conference, meeting
  • Chocolatetown USA site of annual PAPA spring meeting in 2024
  • 29th NJAA Variety Show held along with online NAARSO training
  • Focus on the Horizon: Image Engineering’s Megan Gannon
  • SGE Camp emphasizes safety, legal advice and crisis management
  • Safe Slide Restoration brings new life to Splashin’ Safari attraction
  • NWSC safety seminar attendance showing comeback from COVID
  • More than 260 attend semiannual Pennsylvania Ride Safety Seminar … and much more!
