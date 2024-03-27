April 2024
By amusementtoday | March 27, 2024
The APRIL 2024 issue includes:
- Wilderness at the Smokies nearly doubles indoor water park size
- SeaWorld San Antonio debuts the world’s first launched flume attraction
- Vekoma introduces multiple new attractions to its product line
- DreamWorks Land opening Summer 2024
- Universal Hollywood’s legendary Studio Tour celebrates 60 years
- More than four decades in the industry finds Guglielmi still smiling
- Duckpin Bowling sees growth in popularity for entertainment
- Florida State Fair numbers down due to final weekend washout
- Midway provider Inners Shows finds gratification in still dates
- Showmen’s Museum expands, readies for leadership change
- Massanutten Resort announces major water park expansion, hotel
- Major expansion coming to Denmark’s Aquapark
- Altitude Attractions looks toward the future with new rides to offer
- Six Flags Great Adventure opening Savannah Sunset Resort
- NEAAPA draws 100 attendees at 111th annual conference, meeting
- Chocolatetown USA site of annual PAPA spring meeting in 2024
- 29th NJAA Variety Show held along with online NAARSO training
- Focus on the Horizon: Image Engineering’s Megan Gannon
- SGE Camp emphasizes safety, legal advice and crisis management
- Safe Slide Restoration brings new life to Splashin’ Safari attraction
- NWSC safety seminar attendance showing comeback from COVID
- More than 260 attend semiannual Pennsylvania Ride Safety Seminar … and much more!