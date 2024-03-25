Gardaland’s new attraction will be an impressive Drop & Twist Tower: a tower with a 25-metre drop

At Gardaland, excitement is growing for the new epic attraction for families and young thrill-seekers and adventure seekers. Indeed, the 2024 new entry is beginning to take shape as its inauguration, scheduled for next June, approaches.

Today, among the streets of Castelnuovo del Garda in the direction of Gardaland Park, an extraordinary American tractor-trailer, followed by two articulated lorries,did not go unnoticed by motorists: on board the three vehicles wasa special load – an imposing 25-metre high purple octagonal tower.

The new eyecatching attraction will in fact be a “Drop & Twist Tower”, designed to provide a thrilling experience for Guests both young and old.

On climbing aboard, the Adventurers will commence their ride to the notes of a ritual chant, surrounded by glittering symbols to be deciphered, extraordinary lighting effects and, only when they touch the highest point of the attraction, will they plummet through dense clouds of smoke.Guests are invited to climb up and down several times and repeatedly rotate around the axis of the tower, for a memorable and unique experience before the final descent.

In the run-up to the reopening of the resort on Saturday 23 March, workers on the construction site of the new attraction have been assisting with the arrival of the tower at the park and its subsequent installation with assembly of the “gondola”, i.e. the 16 seats on which the adventurous passengers will climb, arranged in a circle around the tower.

The three pieces that make up the new Drop & Twist Tower, weighing a total of around 22,000 kg, were assembled together in a horizontal position and, subsequently − with the help of two cranes − hoisted by means of straightening operations specifically designed for the area in question.

The new tower is equipped with a hydraulic system that allows the different movements and effects of the gondola to be controlled via a state-of-the-art touch screen control panel.

Gardaland’s CEO Sabrina de Carvalho commented: “We can’t wait to inaugurate this attraction that is destined to become a new icon of Gardaland. Thanks to its impressive set design and light and sound effects, our guests will be involved in a memorable experience. It promises to be not just a fun experience but also a real adventure, which will spark the imagination and guarantee excitement for our Visitors.”

The logistical operation that allowed the work to be completed on site before the opening of the Park was also rendered possible thanks to collaboration between Gardaland and Mesaroli Group, a team of expert transporters. They worked together, studying every single detail, to move this imposing tower from its place of construction − in the province of Padua − to the heart of the Park (a distance of around 80 km).