Alabama Adventure to hire over 400 seasonal positions

Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure are hiring to fill over 400 positions for the 2024 Season. Available positions include Ride Attendants, Life Guards, Slide Attendants, Retail, Food and Beverage, Quality Control, Admissions, Security, and even more! Available positions are ideal for students, teachers looking for summer work, or anyone interested in a fun summer job.

Employees of Alabama Adventure will enjoy benefits like: free tickets to visit not only Alabama Adventure but other amusement parks as well, flexible hours, advancement opportunities, bonuses, free employee events, and much more.

No previous experience is needed and all training is done in-house.