Tag 4 A Cause laser tag fundraiser benefits a Path 4 Paws Dog Rescue

A successful Tag 4 A Cause laser tag event was recently held at Battle Blast Laser Tag in Las Vegas to promote fun, fitness and fundraising through laser tag. This fundraiser resulted in over $1400 in donations being raised for A Path 4 Paws, a Las Vegas based dog rescue organization. During the event coordinated by laser tag blogger and podcaster Laurie Jean Britton (TiviachickLovesLaserTag.com) participants were invited to donate to the cause and receive a laser tag 5K medal as thanks, which also gave them an opportunity to compete for the coveted golden phaser high score trophy during the laser tag games played during the event.

Britton (also known as Tivia in the laser tag community) has been coordinating Tag 4 A Cause events quarterly since the end of 2020 by using her laser tag blog as a way to spotlight different charitable causes. Originally started as a virtual fundraiser, it has evolved into an opportunity to raise awareness for a different cause each quarter, which she now ties in with personal visits to laser tag arenas throughout the country to host Tag 4 A Cause fundraiser nights like the one held at Battle Blast on March 20th.

As an advocate for the benefits of playing laser tag, Britton says that “Laser tag is a great way to engage players of all ages in healthy competition while also enjoying other benefits such as fitness, social interaction and team building. Incorporating an opportunity to support a great cause while enjoying a game of laser tag makes the experience even more worthwhile. For this event we were delighted that Tag 4 A Cause became a chance to Tag 4 The Paws!”