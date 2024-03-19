Palace Entertainment strengthens its leadership team with new Director of Engineering and Maintenance

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Palace Entertainment, a leading leisure park operator with more than 20 major entertainment venues across the United States and Australia, today announced the appointment of Michael Reitz as Director of Engineering and Maintenance across all Palace Entertainment venues.

Michael Reitz brings more than 30 years of engineering experience to Palace Entertainment. He has a background in mechanical engineering and began his career with Mercedes Benz in 1992. Since then, he has worked for key leaders within the amusement industry including LEGO Engineering and Premier Rides Inc. Most recently, he spent more than 20 years at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation working across all domestic and international properties including Canada, Mexico, China and Dubai. Michael was also instrumental in the opening of several iconic attractions throughout his tenure with the theme park operator including The Texas Giant and Kingda Ka, the tallest roller coaster in the world.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of Michael to our support center team,” said Interim Chief Operating Officer Anil Rao. “His diverse experience with some of the industry’s most well-known attractions makes him the perfect fit to help lead our ongoing maintenance projects across each of our unique properties.”

Michael will be responsible for leading the maintenance teams across all properties with a specialized focus on increasing ride-up time, providing direction and standards for training and facilities maintenance and increasing guest experience through additional capital maintenance projects. He will also work alongside the Palace Entertainment Director of Construction to help oversee all major new ride construction projects.

Throughout 2023 and into 2024, Palace Entertainment has committed to growing its support center staff and leadership roles within the organization by adding top-tier talent from across the industry to the team. The appointment of Michael Reitz comes on the heels of three industry veterans being promoted to General Manager positions within the organization, at the Dutch Wonderland resort property, Sea Life Park Hawaii and Story Land Theme Park.