Lake Compounce gears up for Opening Day with several new additions 

BRISTOL, Conn. — Spring is in the air and that means Opening Day, April 27, at Lake Compounce Amusement and Water Park is just over one month away. America’s First Amusement Park is celebrating its 178th season as the longest-running amusement park in the United States as it continues its long-standing legacy, the park has also continued to make park-wide updates and improvements in the off-season while also growing its unique event lineup.

New for the 2024 season, thrill-seekers are invited to hop on a new ride experience on the nearly 100-year-old Wildcat roller coaster. During the 2023 season and the park’s off-season, Wildcat has gone through the first phase of a two-year wood re-tracking project in partnership with Gravity Group. Throughout this process, more than 800 feet of the coaster’s wood track have been completely replaced with Gravity Group’s signature vertically stacked track, meaning wood pieces have been vertically stacked on top of one another instead of horizontally. This process allows for less bouncing on the track creating an overall smoother and more enjoyable ride.

“This season, our new park leadership team of industry veterans is focused on enhancing the overall guest experience throughout the park,” said General Manager Doug Hemphill. “We are proud to have restored the Wildcat coaster while also maintaining its integrity as an all-wood roller coaster as the ride celebrates nearly 100 years.”

In addition to upgrades on Wildcat, the park’s award-winning Boulder Dash roller coaster has also gone through a transformation with more than 1,000 feet of steel Titan Track being added to the ride throughout a two-year project. Other new improvements are centered around the park’s food and beverage and retail stores. On Opening Day, guests can grab a pick-me-up at the park’s new 1846 Coffee Co., enjoy a sweet treat with new milkshakes at Johnny Rockets and check out the new retail location, Toy Store.

This year, parkgoers can also expect to be delighted by a full lineup of seasonal events including the re-introduction of Kids Fest every single weekend in June. The young and young at heart are invited for a pint-sized party to meet their favorite characters like Pete the Cat™, enjoy roaming performers and check out kid-friendly shows on the park’s Kiddie Land Stage. Then in July the park’s Summer Concert Series returns headlined by nationally touring acts featuring the sounds of summer guests know and love including Good Vibrations, a celebration of the music of the Beach Boys, Bruno & the Hooligans, a full experience Bruno Mars tribute act and Adventures in Parrotdise, a tribute to Jimmy Buffet. The beach is bouncing all August long as the all-new Beach Bash takes place every Saturday and Sunday. The 2024 season will wrap up with the return of Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights.

Those interested in joining the fun all summer long can grab a 2024 Season Pass now during the park’s Spring Sale. Right now, future visitors can pay for just one day at $64.99 and get the whole summer season. Season Passholders will enjoy a variety of new perks in 2024 including 50% off cabanas in June and the opportunity to be among the first to ride Wildcat on Opening Day.