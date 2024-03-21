Family Entertainment Group welcomes Gregory Bacorn as account executive

ITASCA, Ill. — Family Entertainment Group (“FEG”) is excited to announce the addition of Gregory Bacorn to its team as an Account Executive, effective immediately.

With years of experience in the entertainment industry, Bacorn joins FEG with a wealth of knowledge and a passion for driving growth through strategic partnerships.

In his previous role as founder of Barron Games International, Bacorn introduced innovative products that captured the imagination of audiences worldwide. Notably, Bacorn’s Birdly VR experience earned the prestigious AMOA Innovator Award, showcasing his commitment to pushing the boundaries of entertainment and technology.

In his new role at FEG, Bacorn will spearhead efforts to research and identify strategic partnerships within the resort, amusement park, water park, and tourist destination segments to support the expansion of FEG’s outsourced revenue share business. He will work closely with team members and vendors to plan, design, and integrate best-in-class entertainment concepts that deliver exceptional guest experiences and financial outcomes for partners.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gregory Bacorn to our team,” said Ray Smith, Vice President of Business Development for FEG. “His experience and proven track record make him the ideal candidate to help drive our strategic partnership initiatives and support our continued growth.”

Gregory Bacorn’s appointment as Account Executive underscores FEG’s commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences and driving revenue growth through strategic partnerships. With Bacorn’s expertise and leadership, FEG is poised to expand its presence in key markets and continue to set the standard for excellence in the entertainment industry.