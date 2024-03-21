Jorge Mochkovsky inducted into AAMA’s Amusement Industry Hall of Fame

Jorge Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa Cashless System and Sacoa Entertainment, has been honored with induction into the American Amusement Machine Association’s (AAMA) Amusement Hall of Fame. This accolade celebrates individuals that have made exceptional contributions to the entertainment and amusement fields.

Jorge’s journey in entertainment spans over six remarkable decades. Expressing his gratitude, Jorge stated, “This induction is not just a personal accomplishment; it’s also a tribute to the dedication and hard work of the entire Sacoa team. It’s an honor to be recognized by the AAMA, and I accept this induction with immense gratitude.”

Starting his career at the age of 10, Jorge actively contributed to his father’s business by assisting in the operation of jukeboxes. The family’s venture into the U.S. in 1960 fostered strong ties with industry luminaries and the establishment of Sacoa family entertainment centers long before the term “FEC” gained popularity.

Under Jorge’s leadership, Sacoa Entertainment operated over 50 FECs simultaneously in the 1990s, providing thousands of Argentine families with steady employment. Jorge’s visionary drive continued with the creation of the Sacoa Cashless System in 1992, revolutionizing traditional payment methods with a digitized solution.

Reflecting on his industry impact, Jorge remarked, “I have been very fortunate to have had the opportunity to develop several products and ideas that I believe will continue to service the entertainment and amusement industries for several decades to come, and I am certain that my sons, Sebastian and Pol, as well as their kids, will continue to contribute to the industry I grew up in for as long and as effectively as I did.”

Jorge hopes this achievement will inspire his family and industry newcomers alike. “Our journey from humble beginnings to a four-generation family enterprise showcases the resilience and innovation defining our industry,” he added.

Jorge Mochkovsky’s induction into AAMA’s Amusement Hall of Fame epitomizes his steadfast dedication to industry evolution, leaving an enduring legacy in the realms of amusement, entertainment, and leisure.