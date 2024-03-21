Dollywood named to Top Workplaces USA 2024 winners

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood Parks & Resorts has been named a 2024 USA Today Top Workplaces USA award winner. Dollywood placed 86th on the national list of organizations with more than 2,500 employees. The company was the only one from the theme park industry to make the list.

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. More than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey. Companies were chosen based on the results of surveys taken over the course of 12 months in 2023.

With growth at the nationally-recognized Dollywood Parks & Resorts properties occurring at an unparalleled pace, a number of positions are available throughout the company. Awards like the Top Workplaces recognition reinforce the brand’s strong reputation for stellar customer service and attract top talent to work in the company’s thriving culture.

“The awards we’ve received during the last several years really are humbling,” said Susan Loveday, Dollywood Vice President of Human Resources. “We take pride in our host culture, and we seek to provide our team with great benefits that show them we appreciate the work they do to make Dollywood the most unique and welcoming theme park experience in the entire world. When you consider that the results of this award are derived from survey results of our own hosts, it illustrates their belief in our host culture and their pride in the place they work.”

Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to help build top workplaces, administers the survey. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 “culture drivers” that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Dollywood’s award-winning host experience translates directly to the guest experience. In December 2023, Forbesranked Dollywood Parks & Resorts in the top 1% (#27) or more than 3,000 US brands rated for exemplary customer service. Dollywood was the second-highest ranked travel company on the Forbes Best Customer Service 2024 list, placing two spots behind Hawaiian Airlines. The only other theme park in the top 300 was Legoland parks (#179).

Positions are available on several teams including Dollywood’s award-winning culinary and merchandise teams, park operations positions including ticketing, transportation, house and grounds, and more. Among the openings at Dollywood’s Splash Country are house and grounds, lifeguards and culinary services positions. Dollywood’s lodging properties also have a number of openings available including food and beverage, front desk, bell/valet and housekeeping positions.

Interested applicants may view opportunities, as well as job descriptions and basic requirements for each position, at dollywoodjobs.com.