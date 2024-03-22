New Magical Care Bears Experience unveiled

International themed attraction design company, Katapult, has partnered with children’s entertainment studio, Cloudco Entertainment, to create a new Care Bears family entertainment centre concept.

The attraction is a ticketed play cafe experience where guests can explore a range of themed zones, before enjoying a super sweet Care Bears treat. Aimed at the ever-growing ‘tweens’ market who love cute, sweet, and colorful, it’s a place where caring is cool and sharing amplifies the experience.

Care Bears, which recently celebrated its 40th birthday, has millions of fans across 120+ territories. The brand’s strength was demonstrated recently in License Global’s “The Leading Licensees” 2023 report, where industry insiders voted Care Bears the number-three top new license signed last year. Popularity has surged since the launch of TV programme Care Bears: Unlock the Magic in 2019 – airing across multiple channels, including its own YouTube channel. Katapult and Cloudco Entertainment are now seeking project partners to license and deliver the visitor experience in key markets.

Speaking about the Experience, Katapult’s Chief Creative Officer Phil Higgins, said: “The new family entertainment centre has been designed to create a memorable, fun, and heartfelt experience where guests can indulge in the most delicious sweet treats. As fans of Care Bears ourselves, we are excited to take this concept to market to interested operators, investors, and real estate owners around the world.”

Cloudco Entertainment’s International Licensing Director Charlotte Payne added: “We’re delighted to have worked with Katapult to create this ready-to-go family entertainment centre concept, bringing the heartwarming world of Care Bears to life in an immersive and enchanting experience for fans of all ages.”

The launch of the Experience follows a successful 2023 for Care Bears, which saw three new activations open across Asia. A pop-up experience in Hong Kong’s Langham Place Mall has welcomed 2,000 visitors per day since November, with the store averaging even higher numbers on the weekend. The location also quickly surpassed its revenue goal.

Meanwhile, cafe activations in Seoul (South Korea) and Bangkok (Thailand) continue to thrive in the region. Seoul’s Care Bears themed Baskin and Robbins store, has become the number one performing location across 1800 stores across South Korea.

Interested parties can hear more about the opportunity from Katapult and Cloudco Entertainment teams at key industry events this summer. Katapult will be at IAAPA Latin America and Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo, while Cloudco will be in attendance at Licensing Expo Las Vegas. Both will be attending IAAPA Europe in Amsterdam.