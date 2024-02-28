The Resorts Companies welcomes Lee Lorimer as cew Corporate Director of Human Resources

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Resorts Companies, Inc., owner of Massanutten Resort in Rockingham County, Virginia near Harrisonburg and Wilderness Presidential Resort in Spotsylvania County, Virginia near Fredericksburg, today announced the appointment of Lee Lorimer as its new Corporate Director of Human Resources. In this newly created position, Lorimer will play a crucial role in overseeing all HR needs across The Resorts Companies’ various locations. Lorimer brings a wealth of experience from his extensive HR career spanning nearly 30 years in multiple industries, including service, technology, retail, hospitality, manufacturing and healthcare.

“Lee’s appointment reflects our commitment to strategic growth and the well-being of our team members,” said Steve Krohn, president and chief executive officer of The Resorts Companies. “His extensive experience and dedication to talent development aligns perfectly with our company’s goals and we are excited to have him onboard to help prepare the company for our many new initiatives.”

Prior to working at The Resorts Companies, Lorimer served as the Senior Vice President for Wellstar Healthcare, where he led a significant transformation of the HR service delivery model. His healthcare background provides him with fantastic insight into the wide range of employees The Resorts Companies needs to thrive, ranging from highly skilled maintenance and technical roles to the various licensed/certified positions the company employs. Lorimer’s impressive track record also includes leading HR for the Western region of Wyndham Worldwide, overseeing hotel, resort and timeshare groups.

Lorimer is recognized for his passion and expertise in talent development systems, process improvement, change management and driving results through engaging team members. He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in Human Resource Management and Instructional Technology and Design from Utah State University.

“I’m excited to return to a hospitality-driven organization, especially one that is so clearly focused on providing exceptional experiences for team members, guests, owners and the surrounding community,” said Lorimer. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to take on this new role, especially in a 100 percent employee-owned company.”

The Resorts Companies is confident that Lorimer’s appointment will contribute significantly to the company’s continued success and growth.