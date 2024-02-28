Mall of America is ready to welcome guests for an epic spring break

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Mall of America is prepared to spring into fun! Whether guests are spending their spring break with us or shopping for their upcoming destination, the Mall has everything you can dream of under one roof! Mall of America is the destination for travel must haves, one-day getaways, or a weekend-long escape with exciting entertainment, endless shopping, and amazing dining options around every corner, plus check out our exceptional hotel options to make your stay even easier!

Here is a look at just some of the amazing fun to be had when you spring break with Mall of America:

Slime Central

It wouldn’t be spring break at Nickelodeon Universe® without Slime. New this season, guests can head to West Market Square which will be transformed into Slime Central. That’s where visitors have the once in a lifetime opportunity to receive a coveted Nickelodeon honor! That’s right, Nickelodeon enthusiasts can join in on the iconic green Slime fun and get Slimed by Team Nick in the one and only Slimulator. After visitors get Slimed, they will receive a t-shirt to show off their Slimed status. There will also be other gooey activations such as DIY Slime making. It is required to purchase your Slime reservation in advance and there is limited availability. Slimings will take place on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays and will cost $45 per person or $55 for two people. Guests must book their time slot online or at the West Guest Service desk in advance. For more information and to make your Slime reservation, please visit https://nickelodeonuniverse.com/event/slime-break/.

New Rides at Nickelodeon Universe

Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America is preparing to open an exciting new ride. Based off the popular Nickelodeon show, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Fly with Appa is set to open this spring break season. Guests will be able to take flight as they will climb aboard their very own sky bison and feel the rush of exhilaration as they take to the skies, enjoying stunning aerial views while traveling up, down, and all around. Boots’ Banana Swings is another new addition to Nickelodeon Universe featuring the beloved character Boots from Dora the Explorer. Riders get the chance to monkey around with Boots as they swing along the breathtaking rainforest treetops.

PAW Patrol: Pups Off Duty Show

Get ready for some howling fun! Join Chase and Marshall for our PAW Patrol: Pups Off Duty show. Kids can dance the afternoon away as they learn the Pup Pup Boogie from the show’s fan-favorite characters. Shows take place at the Blue Spot in Nickelodeon Universe every Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. beginning March 2 – April 7. For more information, visit https://nickelodeonuniverse.com/event/paw-patrol-pups-off-duty/.

Scrambled Egg Mix Up – Easter Egg Hunt

During the month of March, Nickelodeon Universe visitors will be in for a special treat! Guests can pick up a map at the Nickelodeon Shop for $5.99 and then embark on a scavenger hunt to find each of the giant Easter eggs scattered throughout the Park. Once guests have found all the eggs and unscrambled the puzzle, they can return their completed map to the Nickelodeon shop to receive a special surprise. Additionally, during the last two weekends in March, SpongeBob will be available for meet and greets dressed in his Easter best!