March 2024

By | February 27, 2024

The MARCH 2024 issue includes:

  • 2024 Amusement Expo show planners expect banner year
  • Big Al’s FEC partners with Embed’s new GoTrain program
  • Spectrum Sports International continues to build its own success
  • Mack, Lagotronics partner with IMPS for Smurfs interactive ride
  • Great Coasters builds wooden coaster for China’s Fantasy Valley
  • Rides returning to Mexico City’s park with Aztlán Parque Urbano
  • Flyover attraction debuting at Chicago’s Navy Pier
  • Galaxy Multi Rides bucks traditional approach to inflatable parks
  • IAAPA FEC Summit 2024 offers abundance of valuable content
  • Fort Worth Stock Show attendance falls victim to cold weather
  • Gibtown Show successful even with a two-week event spread
  • Aquatica Orlando reimagining WhiteWater West Bowl Slides
  • Liseberg’s Oceana Water World destroyed by fire
  • Nearly 1,500 attend annual Pennsylvania Showmen/Fair convention
  • Women of Influence: Embed’s Sara Paz
  • The TEA 30th Anniversary THEA Awards Gala is ready to shine
  • McGowan Companies acquire Parks Plus Insurance
  • Emerging guest feedback resource builds on real time results
  • StarGuard Elite, Urbnsurf forge partnership for surf park safety
  • NAARSO annual seminar advances safety through communication
  • International Ride Training excited about 2024 Ride Camp success
  • Cashless payments can lead to revenue increases …and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download FREE PDF of the issue!