March 2024
By amusementtoday | February 27, 2024
The MARCH 2024 issue includes:
- 2024 Amusement Expo show planners expect banner year
- Big Al’s FEC partners with Embed’s new GoTrain program
- Spectrum Sports International continues to build its own success
- Mack, Lagotronics partner with IMPS for Smurfs interactive ride
- Great Coasters builds wooden coaster for China’s Fantasy Valley
- Rides returning to Mexico City’s park with Aztlán Parque Urbano
- Flyover attraction debuting at Chicago’s Navy Pier
- Galaxy Multi Rides bucks traditional approach to inflatable parks
- IAAPA FEC Summit 2024 offers abundance of valuable content
- Fort Worth Stock Show attendance falls victim to cold weather
- Gibtown Show successful even with a two-week event spread
- Aquatica Orlando reimagining WhiteWater West Bowl Slides
- Liseberg’s Oceana Water World destroyed by fire
- Nearly 1,500 attend annual Pennsylvania Showmen/Fair convention
- Women of Influence: Embed’s Sara Paz
- The TEA 30th Anniversary THEA Awards Gala is ready to shine
- McGowan Companies acquire Parks Plus Insurance
- Emerging guest feedback resource builds on real time results
- StarGuard Elite, Urbnsurf forge partnership for surf park safety
- NAARSO annual seminar advances safety through communication
- International Ride Training excited about 2024 Ride Camp success
- Cashless payments can lead to revenue increases …and much more!