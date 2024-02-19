Dollywood crews readying park for exciting 2024 season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — On Thursday, members of the media were able to get a firsthand look at progress of The Dolly Parton Experience—scheduled to open later this spring—as well as a number of off-season construction projects designed with Dollywood guests’ comfort in mind.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts plans another large year following a massive 2023 season. Last year, the park added Big Bear Mountain—subsequently named the Best New Family Coaster in the world—and expanded the company’s lodging properties with the October opening of Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, now named one of National Geographic’s “Hotels We Love in 2024.”

Not resting on its laurels, The Dollywood Company debuts the multi-faceted Dolly Parton Experience in May alongside several new guest-friendly amenities and an operating calendar that includes another 23 operational days—or 357 operating hours—for the 2024 season! With the addition, Dollywood theme park’s calendar grows to 281 operational days for 2024, this after an additional 21 operating days were added to the 2023 calendar in comparison to the 2022 season. The park opens a week earlier than 2023, with Season Passholder Day on Friday, March 8 and the first day of operation for the general public on Saturday, March 9. All of the projects and calendar changes have been undertaken with one thing in mind—Dollywood guests.

“Our Dollywood Parks & Resorts properties have truly become among the top vacation destinations in the entire country,” said Eugene Naughton, President of The Dollywood Company. “We’ve earned several great honors this past year, including being #27 on Forbes’ list of Best Customer Service in the entire country. Recognition like that comes because of the effort we place each day on ensuring the guest experience for every person who visits us is the best it can possibly be. We really believe the only way to do that is by asking guests for their honest opinions and listening fully to their responses. Several of the projects we outlined here today—including the new restroom facility in the ticket plaza, as well as the more efficient ticketing system—are just two more ways we’ve taken that feedback and are acting on it.”

The Dolly Parton Experience provides guests an opportunity to learn more about the park’s Dreamer-in-Chief through curated exhibits, interactive experiences and live entertainment. Attractions like this—as well as last year’s Big Bear Mountain and HeartSong Lodge & Resort additions—are integral in the company’s half-billion dollar, 10-year expansion plan announced by Dolly and Naughton in 2021. Naughton says the expansion strategy should allow Dollywood Parks & Resorts to remain among America’s top theme park destinations.

“We really do offer something different here,” he explained. “The hearts of our hosts go far beyond the everyday tasks they complete at excellence each day. Our hosts make a true connection with our guests, making them feel like they’re part of the family. It’s been that way since the park opened. Now, our strategy of adding more attractions and resorts—five total resorts and an outdoor resort—lets us grow our infrastructure and offerings in a way that allows Dollywood Parks & Resorts to regularly be considered among the top destinations in the country. Include the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains right at our doorstep, and it really is easy to see why so many families are now making us their theme park of choice.”

During the tour, media had an opportunity to sample culinary highlights of the upcoming season and learn more about a significant reinvestment at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, the original award-winning resort property in Dollywood’s portfolio. The investment project includes a number of fresh touches and enhancements designed to allow it to maintain its position as one of the top theme park resorts in the world.

Dollywood’s 2024 season begins with the I Will Always Love You Music Festival, which features three new shows celebrating Dolly’s iconic career. Her remarkable story is told in “From the Heart—The Life and Music of Dolly Parton.” The new show takes place in Celebrity Theater.

For those who just cannot contain their love of Dolly, “Sing-a-long with Dolly” invites guests to belt out the lyrics to some of her most-loved songs. This fun and interactive new show takes place at the Back Porch Theater. Finally, “Trio, Again featuring Three Times A Lady” honors the iconic “Trio” album released by Dolly, Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt in 1987. The Three Times A Lady trio, made up of singer/songwriters Lauren Mascitti, Kenney Scott and Hannah Blaylock, presents this timeless show for Dollywood guests at the Showstreet Palace Theater. The I Will Always Love You Music Festival takes place March 9-April 14.

Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival presented by Covenant Health (April 19-June 9) blooms bright with vivid larger-than-life flower sculptures. Park guests enjoy this immersive atmosphere as they make their way through more than half-a-million blooms during this stunning festival. In addition, Dollywood’s culinary team showcases their world-class abilities with a menu full of delicacies that highlight the tastes of spring in the Smokies.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City (June 15-Sept. 1) is everyone’s favorite summer tradition, and once again includes Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights drone and fireworks show every night. Another favorite, the “Gazillion Bubble Show,” returns to mesmerize guests in Celebrity Theater.

A family tradition for many, Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 9-Oct. 28) opens two weeks earlier this season, providing guests more time to celebrate the beauty of fall with thousands of carved pumpkins, spirited performances from talented singers including Suzy Bogguss and Rhonda Vincent, and the fun of Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented by Covenant Health. Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which previously has been named the best theme park harvest event in the world, features elaborate displays that are fun for every member of the family. Creative culinary items, accomplished artisans, and fall fun in the Smokies make this a picture-perfect time to enjoy Dollywood.

The industry’s Best Theme Park Christmas event—Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana (Nov. 1- Jan. 5)— also opens earlier this year and concludes the park’s 2024 season with six million lights, festive holiday shows, and the warm Christmas atmosphere guests have come to expect during this joyous time of year.