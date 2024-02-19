Christine Byrne named director of finance at Eastern States Exposition

Eastern States Exposition (ESE) is pleased to announce the promotion of Christine Byrne, of Brimfield, Mass., to the position of Director of Finance. Byrne assumes this pivotal role following the retirement of Jerry Richard in December, 2023.

Byrne holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a master’s degree in accounting from Western New England University and is a proud native of Monson, Mass. Her love for numbers started in high school when she took her first accounting class, and she has never looked back since.

Byrne joined the ESE team in May, 2023, initially serving as Assistant Director of Finance. With over 25 years of experience in accounting and finance, Byrne brings a wealth of expertise to her new role. Prior to joining ESE, she held the position of Chief Financial Officer at the Center of Hope Foundation, Inc., demonstrating her commitment to financial excellence and strategic management. Byrne has also held Finance and Accounting roles at the Tri-Community YMCA, Howlett Lumber Company, Wing Memorial Hospital, and Court Square Group.

Reflecting on her new appointment, Byrne expressed her excitement and enthusiasm for the opportunity. “I’ve always looked forward to attending The Big E every year,” she remarked. “I’ve witnessed some of the changes that have happened over the last few years, and I really like the direction this iconic fair is heading. The idea of now being a part of the company that produces this event is very exciting and challenging.”