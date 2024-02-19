McGowan Companies announce acquisition of Parks Plus Insurance

CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the ever-changing world of insurance, where coverage and pricing are constantly evolving, The McGowan Companies are leading the way in creating stable and cutting-edge risk management solutions for the amusement industry.

During the past few years, ParksPlus Insurance of Spring Hill, Florida, has positioned itself as a thought leader in creative and aggressive property insurance solutions for amusement parks, FECs, carnivals and waterparks. McGowan is excited to add ParksPlus to the company’s portfolio of companies which includes McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance.

ParksPlus Insurance was founded in 2018 by David Chodzko C.I.P. to fill the needs of property insurance for amusement owners, a niche Chodzko felt had not been properly offered to facility owners in the past.

“The acquisition of ParksPlus adds another industry leading resource to our Amusement Insurance and Risk Management programs. With this addition, our clients and brokers now have direct access to the next evolution in property insurance solutions for the amusement industry. This further demonstrates our long-term commitment to the amusement industry and to leading the industry in creativity, solutions and future needs of our clients and brokers,” said Drew Tewksbury director, McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance.

“From a personal perspective, ParksPlus has done very well in the short period it has been serving the industry. This partnership with McGowan will enable us to take this to the next level and I am excited at the prospect. ParksPlus is dedicated to providing exceptional coverage, to our clients, at a fair price,” stated ParksPlus’s Chodzko.

To reach ParksPlus about current and future coverage placement contact:

David Chodzko at (352) 610-9881 or by email davidac@parksplusinsure.com