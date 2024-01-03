Sea Life Park Hawai‘I to commemorate 50 years of its Honu Conservation Program throughout 2024

WAIMĀNALO — Sea Life Park Hawai‘i will launch the “Year of the Honu” with a special Keiki Day on Sunday, January 14, 2024. The festive and informative event marks the first in a yearlong celebration, recognizing the 50th Anniversary of the park’s Honu Conservation Program and the collective efforts that like-minded organizations are making to encourage a daily difference in Hawaiian green sea turtle conservation and awareness.

“Through the support of dedicated community partners, agencies, educators and volunteers, the future has grown brighter for the Hawaiian green sea turtle,” said Michelle Benedict, Aquarist Supervisor at Sea Life Park. “As the park’s Honu Conservation Program marks 50 years, it’s a perfect time to celebrate this hui for honu advocacy and to further the public’s awareness about the need to protect and respect one of Hawaii’s most recognizable marine animals.”

Partnering with nonprofit 808 Cleanups to host a beach cleanup at park-adjacent Kaupō Beach from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m., Sea Life Park asks the community to lend a hand in keeping shorelines free from marine debris. Buckets and supplies will be provided to volunteers. Immediately following the cleanup, attendees are invited to witness a majestic honu release into the ocean with turtles from the Sea Life Park Hawai‘i Honu Conservation Program. Free admission to Sea Life Park for the remainder of the day will be offered to all participating cleanup volunteers.

The festivities continue back at the park with a Year of the Honu Keiki Day from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., offering additional education about these amazing animals and how to respect them in the wild. Insights will be provided by the park’s Education and Animal Care teams along with conservation-focused nonprofits such as Mālama i nā honu, Waimānalo Limu Hui and more. Beach cleanup volunteers are granted free admission. For other guests, admission for up to two children will be free with each paying adult. No reservation is required. Guests may walk up to the Ticket Office and mention the Keiki Day special.

To date, Sea Life Park’s Honu Conservation Program has released more than 17,000 turtle hatchlings into the wild and provided ongoing education about honu and their important role in reef ecosystems. Seeing a recent shift in population status from Endangered to Threatened, the Hawaiian green sea turtle is one of the few sea turtle populations in the world experiencing a resurgence, in part due to the efforts of organizations and programs throughout Hawai‘i and beyond.

Year of the Honu Keiki Day Celebration – Sunday, January 14, 2024

8 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Beach cleanup at Kaupō Beach

10 a.m. – Honu release at Kaupō Beach

10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Keiki Day festivities at Sea Life Park Hawai‘i. Free park admission will be provided to all beach cleanup volunteers. Other guests enjoy free admission for up to two (2) children per one (1) paying adult.

For more information, please visit www.sealifeparkhawaii.com. Volunteers for the cleanup can register and complete an online waiver in advance at 808cleanups.org/calendar, or do so onsite at the beach. Additional festivities and educational events are being planned by Sea Life Park throughout the year, including activities timed to conservation-focused global celebrations such as World Sea Turtle Day and World Oceans Day.