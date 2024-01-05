Jeff Ellis Management names new COO

MAITLAND, Fla. — Jeff Ellis Management (JEM), a full-service aquatic safety, risk management, and facility operations firm and part of the Ellis & Associates family of companies, has named Jerica Cyr Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Cyr has more than two decades of experience in both the private and public sectors specializing in resort, water park, and parks and recreation aquatic facility management. Most recently Cyr served as JEM’s Vice President of Operations.

Founded in 2003, JEM provides turn-key aquatic facility management for leading resorts, cruise lines, municipalities and leisure destinations. In her new role, Cyr will use her extensive management and leadership experience to continue fulfilling JEM’s commitment to providing consistent operations that exceed client expectations and industry standards. She will also focus on providing professional development and advancement opportunities for the JEM team and ensuring the organization’s ongoing success.

“I am both humbled and honored to have the opportunity to lead the amazing team at Jeff Ellis Management,” said Cyr. “Creating a professional pathway for those passionate about the aquatics industry secures a strong future for JEM and for our clients.”

In 2023, JEM parent company, Ellis & Associates, marked 40 years of leadership in aquatic safety and risk management. With more than 800 clients in 43 countries, the company’s brands and services include E&A, JEM, Ellis Education and EAI Safety. JEM also reached a big milestone in 2023, celebrating 20 years. Ensuring continuity of service for JEM clients, Cyr assumed her new role on January 1, 2024.

“Jerica has been an instrumental part of Jeff Ellis Management’s strength and success,” said Ellis & Associates Founder Jeff Ellis. “Our team and clients will be well-served by her care and commitment, which are both second to none.”