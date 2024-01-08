Sacoa Cashless System gears up for EAG Expo 2024 showcase

Sacoa Cashless System, a leading innovator in the entertainment industry, is set to kick off its 2024 exhibition circuit with a dynamic presence at EAG Expo 2024.

After a triumphant end of the year, Sacoa is ready to start the new one with a flurry of exciting developments and a full schedule of international engagements. The company is all prepared to exhibit its latest innovations on booth # C64 at EAG Expo 2024, scheduled from January 16th to 18th in London, UK.

Headlining the showcase is the highly anticipated Sacoa K4 self-service kiosk, which recently won the prestigious IAAPA Brass Ring 2023 Award in the Best New Product category. This award underlines Sacoa’s commitment to pioneering advances within the industry.

Attendees will also be able to explore Sacoa’s range of solutions, including customizable online platforms tailored to each parks. These tools include CRM, Online Sales, Online Party and Event Booking modules and the enriched Sacoa mobile app with additional functionality.

“This event marks the beginning of an exciting year and we’re eager to demonstrate our commitment to driving technological advancements in the amusement, entertainment and leisure industries.” Said Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International.