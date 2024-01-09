Dorothy Jane Baxter Vivona — 1934-2023

Dorothy Jane Baxter Vivona, 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving husband and family on Thursday, December 28th in Pawleys Island, SC.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas and Inza Floyd, first husband Billy Baxter, brother JD Floyd, and nephew Jimmy Floyd.

She is survived by her sister-in -law Ann Floyd, her husband of 17 years, Phil Vivona, his six children and spouses, eleven grandchildren, and many extended families.

Many knew her as Miss Jane. Those that were like her kids, called her Jane Jane. Although she never had any kids of her own, she was blessed with so many that loved her as a mother and she embraced them all. Jane delighted in cooking many delicious meals for the ones she cared for. When someone asked her what was in this, she would laugh and reply, “A little sugar, a little butter.”

Never one to be told what to or how to do it, she lived her life just as she chose. With her colorful clothing, sparkling jewels, signature styled hair and genuine smile, she was unforgettable. Jane was a world traveler who loved to shop (especially for anything that was turquoise in color). She loved to spoil her dogs, throw huge parties, dance all night, but most of all, she loved to be surrounded by family and friends.

Jane was respected and admired by friends and peers alike. She was an active member of multiple industry associations. For many years she served as a director of The Outdoor Amusement Business Association, and in 2018, she was inducted into their Hall of Fame. Jane was also proud of her contributions her family made to her hometown of Lebanon, TN, where she was presented with an Honorary Doctorate from Cumberland University.

Jane was born November 30, 1934, in Lebanon, TN to Dallas and Inza Floyd on their farm. She got an early start in show business when she won ‘Little Miss Wilson County Fair’ at the age of 3. Foreshadowing her life to come, 12-year-old Jane helped work at a newly purchased Popcorn wagon with her brother JD and wife Ann. While attending high school in Lebanon, she met her first husband, Billy Baxter, as they were both in the marching band together. They were married at her parents’ home in 1952, two months before her graduation. After high school, she worked with her family in some of their early ventures, including a motor freight line and skating rink. Through the years, life in Lebanon kept her busy with social clubs, civic groups, and hosting dinner parties.

Eventually, the Floyd and Baxter families focused mainly on the amusement business. Jane and Billy began traveling together, providing rides at many fairs/festivals around the country. A highlight of the season was the State Fair of Texas, where she was a fixture for more than 40 years. There is even a street named after her on the fairgrounds. Jane and Billy also had a 24-year run in Rossville, Ga, where they operated Lake Winnepesaukah amusement park.

After Billy passed away Jane met her current husband, Phil at the Meadowlands Fair in New Jersey. Both Phil and Jane lost their beloved spouses to cancer. They were married after a brief courtship in 2007. Jane then left Tennessee and moved to Florida in a home they shared. They both continued to be involved in their businesses, traveling mostly with Phil’s company, Amusements of America. She and Phil lived many happy years in Florida, until finally settling in Pawleys Island, SC to be closer to family. Phil’s family loved her as a mother, a role she embraced as well. Who would have thought an Italian Family from New Jersey and a southern woman from Tennessee would be such a good match. Many family meals would include a good home made Italian dish coupled with a buttermilk pie!

Jany was tiny in stature, but her larger-than-life personality and fun-loving spirit was infectious. She will be missed by all who knew her and will forever love her.

There will be a “Celebration for Jane” in her hometown of Lebanon, TN at the Capitol Theater on Monday, January 22 at 3pm.