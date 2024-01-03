Emmett B. Peter III — 1951-2023

ASTM International has shared the unfortunate news that longtime ASTM member Emmett Peter has passed away. Emmett was an ASTM member since 2001 and served eight years as our F24.24 sub-chair (2008-2016). Emmett was always such a bright light, a calming force, and a great leader.

Emmett B. Peter III, 72, of Leesburg, passed away on December 24, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Terre; his daughters, Lindsay and Kelsey; and his sisters, Marcia and Melanie.

After graduating from Leesburg high school, Emmett received a bachelor’s degree in engineering technology from Clemson University, and a bachelor’s and master’s degree in mechanical engineering at UCF. In addition to being an accomplished engineer, Emmett was a lifelong car enthusiast who could “fix anything but a broken heart,” and did all he could to help others. He will be deeply missed by his beloved friends and family.

A celebration of life service will be held on January 6, 2024, at 2 p.m. at the Leesburg Boating Club.

In lieu of flowers, please consider helping families affected by prion disease and supporting future research by donating to the CJD Foundation.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Leesburg, Florida.