Ellis & Associates marks end of 40th Anniversary Year with launch of two new aquatics education resources

MAITLAND, Fla. — Ellis & Associates (E&A), the world leader in aquatic safety since 1983, today announced the launch of two new aquatics education resources designed to enhance safety for lifeguards and swimmers alike. E&A education resources are developed utilizing original source research, best practice studies, constantly advancing technology, and data analysis.

With the rapid expansion of aquatic facilities to include an ever-growing variety of attractions and experiences, including splash zones, artificial swimming lagoons and surf venues, the new Shallow Water Attraction Lifeguard certification and Surf Park Training Module will give aquatic facility operators more resources to elevate safety and risk management, and expand staffing opportunities.

“For more than 40 years, E&A has continually pushed to meet the needs of the aquatics industry, focusing on results-driven objectives and field-tested protocols that elevate the entire industry,” said E&A SVP and COO, RAC Carroll. “Our work partnering with water park, resort, surf and mixed-use developers and operators means that we can help clients build aquatic safety into both design, and operations, from the very beginning.”

For more information on these resources, including lifeguard certification specifically for aquatic attractions with 3.5 feet of water or less, email business@jellis.com. Shallow Water Attraction Lifeguard certification state approvals are currently being submitted across the US.