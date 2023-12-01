Santa is coming to the Zoo! Join us Wild Zoo Wonderland at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo and say hello to animals on the Indiana Family Farm, Asian Trek including Red Panda Ridge, hear a holiday tale during Story Time, hop aboard the Z.O & O Railroad or Endangered Species Carousel for a free ride, visit Santa Claus and so much more. Start a new family holiday tradition this year at the Zoo.

“We wanted to give guests a chance to see some of their Zoo friends during the holiday season, like Paula the red panda, Loki the Canada lynx, Meeko the otter, and Jethro the goat,” said Rick Schuiteman, Executive Director. “You can even visit Santa in his workshop, brush the goats, touch a stingray, and decorate a holiday cookie. Your little ones won’t want to miss Story Time and hear Twas’ the Night Before Christmas at the Zoo, a story that takes place at our very own Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.”

The Zoo will host Wild Zoo Wonderland, December 1 – 3, 8 – 10, 15 – 17, 21 – 23, 26 – 30 from 10 am to 3 pm. General admission is $12, Kids 12 & under $10 and FREE for Zoo members.