Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates an unforgettable year with EVE, Hollywood’s biggest New Year’s Party, to ring in 2024 on Sunday, December 31

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Universal Studios Hollywood invites guests to ring in 2024 with EVE, Hollywood’s hottest New Year’s Eve celebration featuring multiple dance locations, a captivating fireworks display and access to select rides and attractions, on Sunday, December 31 with extended hours until 2:00 a.m.

Included in the price of theme park admission, EVE is the ultimate way to usher in the new year. Beginning with a full day of theme park fun, guests can enjoy award-winning rides and attractions, before transitioning to a park-wide celebration and special midnight countdown to 2024.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s unforgettable night begins at 9:00 p.m. as the theme park transforms into a thrilling celebration, including designated dance party zones with DJs spinning an eclectic medley of music from pop, rock and hip-hop to EDM and Latin music. Unique photo opportunities located around the theme park will also provide a sparkling backdrop to capture and share memorable moments from the night.

Guests will countdown and toast to the new year as a dazzling fireworks display punctuates the nighttime sky. Plus, a winter snowfall and confetti will add to the celebratory feel in the air within designated areas.

An array of food and beverages, champagne, beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase. Guests must be 21+ and have a valid photo ID to purchase alcoholic beverages.

It’s a day and night filled with exciting entertainment and one-of-a-kind attractions, including the newly opened SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, mega-attraction “Jurassic World—The Ride,” Illumination’s award-winning “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash” and “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” and the world-famous Studio Tour. Guests can visit Springfield, U.S.A. and “The Simpsons Ride” and experience heart-pounding thrills on “Transformers: The Ride-3D” and “Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride.”

While rejoicing in the New Year, visitors can enjoy festive holiday activities such as “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” featuring “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” which brings the iconic Hogwarts castle to life in a stunning spectacle. The Who-bilation continues at “Grinchmas” where joyful park-goers can delight in the wonderous Who-ville and meet its legendary resident, The Grinch and his faithful dog Max, plus the Whos.

Holiday festivities at Universal Studios Hollywood run daily now through Monday, January 1, 2024.