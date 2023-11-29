December 2023 issue

By | November 29, 2023

The DECEMBER 2023 issue includes:

  • Utah welcomes 2023 IAFE Annual Convention, Trade Show
  • Frank Zaitshik evolves Wade Shows
  • Carousel Gardens grows; Christmas season bolsters attendance
  • Jollywood Nights jazzes up Disney’s Hollywood Studios
  • Six Flags Fiesta Texas produces new Christmas Carol musical
  • Altitude Trampoline Park continues growth with new locations
  • State Fair of Texas attendance and midway revenue both down
  • More than 900,000 attend the 11-day North Carolina State Fair
  • Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair enjoys a solid run
  • Island H2O Water Park extends operations with Holiday Nights
  • Kalahari breaks ground on its fifth resort
  • New Orleans welcomes World Waterpark Association
  • Amusement Today‘s 2023 Holiday Cooking Guide
  • Jon Eyerly passes at the age of 82
  • Woman of Influence: Alicia Shoults
  • Perspectives on safety displayed along the WWA tradeshow floor
  • PACE Seminar trained more than 50 at Kennywood, in classrooms
  • Auction items sought for AIMS International Safety Seminar … and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download FREE PDF of the issue!