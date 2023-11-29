December 2023 issue
By amusementtoday | November 29, 2023
The DECEMBER 2023 issue includes:
- Utah welcomes 2023 IAFE Annual Convention, Trade Show
- Frank Zaitshik evolves Wade Shows
- Carousel Gardens grows; Christmas season bolsters attendance
- Jollywood Nights jazzes up Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas produces new Christmas Carol musical
- Altitude Trampoline Park continues growth with new locations
- State Fair of Texas attendance and midway revenue both down
- More than 900,000 attend the 11-day North Carolina State Fair
- Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair enjoys a solid run
- Island H2O Water Park extends operations with Holiday Nights
- Kalahari breaks ground on its fifth resort
- New Orleans welcomes World Waterpark Association
- Amusement Today‘s 2023 Holiday Cooking Guide
- Jon Eyerly passes at the age of 82
- Woman of Influence: Alicia Shoults
- Perspectives on safety displayed along the WWA tradeshow floor
- PACE Seminar trained more than 50 at Kennywood, in classrooms
- Auction items sought for AIMS International Safety Seminar … and much more!