L3DFX celebrates an incredible IAAPA Expo 2023

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — L3DFX, the award-winning creative studio and design and fabrication firm, is celebrating its most successful IAAPA Expo ever. Exhibiting at the global event once again, L3DFX’s incredible team was honored throughout Expo.

On November 16, 2023, it was announced that Emily Popovich, L3DFX, Chief of Sales and Business Development was elected to serve a three-year term on the Themed Entertainment Association’s (TEA) Board of Directors Eastern North America Division. TEA is the international non-profit association representing the world’s leading creators, developers, designers and producers of compelling places and experiences. Popovich is the first L3DFX team member to be nominated – and elected – to serve the association as part of its Board of Directors.

“Since joining L3DFX Emily has had incredible success helping our team connect and partner with key players in the global themed entertainment and attractions industries,” shared Paul Ciesiun, Founder and CEO, L3DFX. “Her passion for the industry, powerful relationships, and talent for making genuine and successful connections have helped L3DFX grow already in many new ways. I am proud and honored that Emily will now be able to share her expertise while supporting TEA’s work, on behalf of our industry and the many creative professionals working within it.”

“I am so grateful for this opportunity to serve TEA’s members on the Eastern Board of Directors,” stated Popovich, “and I look forward to working alongside the talented professionals who represent the international themed entertainment community for the betterment of all. Personally and professionally, I am immensely proud to be heavily involved in this dynamic industry and I thank TEA and its members for trusting in me to offer my perspectives and experience while serving on the Board the next three years.”

That same day during Expo, IAAPA also announced L3DFX earned a coveted IAAPA Brass Ring Best Exhibit Award. The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards annually celebrate utmost excellence in the global attractions industry and are considered among the industry’s most prestigious honors. The show features a massive exhibitor base of more than 1000 companies; Brass Ring Award applicants were judged on booth design, branding, staffing during IAAPA Expo, products and services featured in the booth, and overall appeal.

“We take our planning seriously in how we tell our story during IAAPA Expo,” Ciesiun stated. “This year, we developed and created a special space that truly set us apart. It was inviting, unique, and captured our spirit of imagination. We love to bring L3DFX’s creativity to life on the tradeshow floor, and it’s always exciting to welcome attendees during IAAPA Expo. This year we hosted dozens of clients and partners in our medieval tavern-themed exhibit. We thank IAAPA for highlighting the efforts and commitment our team put into creating and operating this year’s booth.”

2023 has been an exciting year for L3DFX, and the honors the team earned during IAAPA Expo are just the latest in the creative studio’s continued growth and success. Just ahead of IAAPA Expo, L3DFX also launched an all-new website to help clients better understand the full range of services the firm can provide to clients around the world.

“For the past ten years we have been a solutions-driven design and fabrication firm,” said Popovich. “Even with the many outstanding and one-of-a-kind projects we have developed, created, and installed, we recognize we have an opportunity to still better communicate and share our brand, story, and expertise. Any website is a crucial client-facing tool, and the launch of our new site helps us better share our story and inspire new connections – and projects – ahead.”