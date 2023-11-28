Big Cedar Lodge, Top of the Rock and RWS Global brighten up home for the holidays this season in a whole new light

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Big Cedar Lodge, America’s premier wilderness resort, nestled in the heart of the Ozarks is thrilled to announce a magical partnership with RWS Global, a leader in creating live experiences around the world. Together, Big Cedar Lodge and RWS Global are set to transform the holiday season into an unforgettable Christmas experience for families and friends of all ages.

This holiday collaboration promises to bring the Spirit of Christmas to life in a spectacular way, combining the rustic charm of Big Cedar Lodge with the theatrical expertise of RWS Global. Guests can expect a captivating blend of holiday traditions and modern entertainment, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

Craig Laurie, Chief Creative Officer of RWS Global states that both experiences are unique and amazing in their own way, “When you enter the property, no matter what season, you are transported to a magical place, but this holiday we have created experiences you will never forget. At Top of the Rock, we take you on a story – a journey of history, culture, light and sound and when you get to Big Cedar, we celebrate the traditions that everyone loves, and it all comes with amazing instagrammable moments. It truly is a holiday experience that you cannot get anywhere else.”

Highlights of the Experience include:

Top of the Rock

An over 2-and-a-half-mile experience interweaving lights, sculptures and stories

Animal sculptures that tower 3 stories high

An original soundtrack incorporating classic holiday themes and Native American influences.

A natural cave which houses a bar for refreshments

Big Cedar Lodge

Oversized festive holiday sculptures

A new original soundtrack featured in the guest tram tour that guides the experience

Sculptures inspired by the animals of the Ozarks, including elk, bears, bison and deer

A new Nativity Scene

“The partnership between Big Cedar Lodge and RWS Global truly embodies the holiday spirit,” said Debbie Bennett, President of Hospitality at Bass Pro Shops. “Our collaborative efforts have created an unparalleled Christmas Experience for our guests, offering them a memorable way to celebrate the season with their loved ones.”

The Christmas Experience at Big Cedar Lodge, in partnership with RWS Global, will run until December 31, with some winter offerings extending through February 2024.

Extended offerings include:

Big Cedar Lodge: Home for the Holidays ice rink- available to be booked through February 5 th.

Top of the Rock: Nature at Night on the Lost Canyon Cave and Nature Trail- dates are available daily through January 7th and then Friday, Saturday, and Sunday dates available through February 25th.

This collaboration is set to become an annual tradition, bringing joy and wonder to all who visit.