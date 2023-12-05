Intercard installs cashless system in 160 game arcade at largest FEC in the Caribbean

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Intercard and its business partner Power House Entertainment Group recently installed cashless technology at the 160 game arcade at Sector Sixty6 FEC in Canovanas, Puerto Rico. The largest indoor FEC in the Caribbean, Sector Sixty6 is located in the Outlook 66 mall. In addition to its Arcade Mania sector, the FEC offers electric go-karts, bowling and a ropes course. Power House consulted on design and development of the FEC and oversees the management of Sector Sixty6 and its 100 staff members.

Intercard’s Austin Lacy did the installation on-site in October 2023. This is Intercard’s third arcade project with Power House Entertainment Group.