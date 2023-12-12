Mackenzie Coburn of Eastern States Exposition recognized as graduate of IAFE Institute of Fair Management

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Mackenzie Coburn, Sales Innovation Manager of Eastern States Exposition, home of The Big E in West Springfield, Mass., was recognized as a graduate of the Institute of Fair Management at the 2023 International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) Convention and Trade Show held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Launched in 2007, the Institute consists of a series of courses covering the areas of core competency necessary for today’s industry professionals and volunteers involved in the production of their agricultural fair. Courses include management, risk management, marketing, programming, operations, and year-round facility usage.

“Mackenzie Coburn was among 26 individuals who met all of the Institute of Fair Management requirements to move to graduate status. Currently, the Institute has 240 enrollees, all at various stages within their Institute experience,” Lori Hart, CFE, Director of Education and Member Services, said.

Coburn, a resident of Colrain, Mass., said, “The Institute of Fair Management has woven a fabric of lifelong friendships, tight bonds, and cultivated relationships that echo with shared dreams. Graduating is not just a milestone; it’s an honor, a testament to the camaraderie and growth fostered by the IAFE family. I am excited to continue to build on the foundation of knowledge that I have gained through the Institute, applying it to my responsibilities at Eastern States Exposition, and eagerly anticipate the next step of my journey through the IAFE Graduate Program.”

The Big E takes place September 13-29, 2024.