Betson Enterprises elevates Spare Time Entertainment in Omaha with an 80-piece game room installation

OMAHA, Neb. — Betson Enterprises, the industry leader in distributing location-based amusement products, proudly announces the completion of an 80-piece game room installation at Spare Time Entertainment in Omaha, NE. This collaboration marks another successful venture between Betson Enterprises and Spare Time Entertainment. The new location recently opened its doors on Thursday, November 30th, 2023.

Britannie Betti, Northeast Regional Sales Director at Betson Enterprises played a pivotal role in the project. Betti provided recommendations to Spare Time Entertainment on game selection and layout to ensure optimal use of the available space to enhance the customer experience and maximize revenue.

Spare Time Entertainment’s Amusements Operations Manager, Lyle Stewart commented, “Britannie, our sales rep, is very friendly and helpful, and the install crew communicates well and follows up to ensure everything is working well. Great job, Betson, thank you!”

The diverse mix of game selections includes popular redemption pieces like Nerf Arcade, Dodgeball Ultimate Arena Deluxe, HYPERpitch, Rick and Morty Blips and Chitz,, and more. Video game enthusiasts can enjoy titles such as Fast & Furious Arcade Motion, Qube, Virtual Rabbids Ultra HD, Quick Shot, and more. Additionally, the game room features prize merchandisers, including E-Claw machines, Showtime cranes, a 6-player Prize Cube, and an interactive photo booth, Photo Studio Deluxe. Spare Time Entertainment’s first location in Nebraska promises a multi-faceted entertainment experience. Alongside the newly installed game room, patrons can indulge in luxury bowling lanes, the Game Zone arcade, Laser Tag, Escape Rooms, a restaurant, bar, and more.