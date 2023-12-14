Intercard partnership with Round1 adds 43rd location

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology for the amusement industry, has completed an arcade installation for Round1 Bowling and Amusement’s newest location at the Sun Valley Mall in Concord, California. It is the 43rd of Round1’s U.S. locations to install Intercard technology.

The Concord location features a mega-size arcade with a massive array of the latest games including hard-to-find Japanese games available exclusively at Round1. The Intercard system controls every aspect of arcade management including card sales, redemption and service.

Round1 uses Intercard because its system architecture is ideal for meeting the demands of the company’s large and sophisticated arcades. “Round1 decided that Intercard would provide them with a stable, reliable, and efficient method for managing multiple complex sites and growing their business,” said Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “We are exceedingly proud to be associated with an energetic company that is an innovator in our industry.”

Saul Scribner of Intercard performed the installation in October 2023.