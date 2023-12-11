Ride Entertainment’s Operations Division partners with iconic New York City skyscraper

NEW YORK CITY — Ride Entertainment is proud to announce a new partnership with 30 Rockefeller Center as the operators behind Top of the Rock’s newest attraction, The Beam.

“It is a true honor to steward such a groundbreaking attraction atop a historical and iconic New York City landmark,” said Eli Paraoan, President of Operations with Ride Entertainment. “It has been a pleasure working with the team at Top of the Rock and I look forward to growing our partnership for many years to come.”

Located on the 69th floor, two beams secure up to seven guests at a time before rising approximately 12 feet and rotating 180 degrees, giving unparalleled views of the New York City skyline from the most unique of vantage points. Guests also receive a souvenir photo, mimicking the iconic “Lunch atop a Skyscraper” taken back in 1932.

Operating and maintaining historical attractions aligns with Ride Entertainment’s other New York-based attractions, including the operation of Forest Park Carousel (a National Historic Landmark) and the SeaGlass Carousel in The Battery – a one-of-a-kind carousel in lower Manhattan. With the addition of its operation of The Beam, Ride Entertainment now operates attractions at seven different locations throughout the New York City area.