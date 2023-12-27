January 2024

By | December 27, 2023

The JANUARY 2024 issue includes:

  • AIMS International Safety Seminar on track to set records
  • “Luminous — The Symphony of Us” debuts at EPCOT
  • Storyland Studios’s forthcoming Libertyland USA
  • Dorney Park’s Thunderhawk coaster becoming a centurion
  • S&S Worldwide introduces RailRyder
  • Sky is the stage and only limit for Sky Elements Drone Shows
  • Legoland Florida kicks into 2024 with Lego Ninjago Weekends
  • 2023 IAFE Convention and Trade Show in the books
  • USPS releases special “Carnival Nights” stamps
  • Reimagined Showboat Hotel opens Island Waterpark
  • Crystal Lagoons developing new Public Access Lagoons
  • Dollywood opens HeartSong Lodge
  • Woman of Influence: ASTM International’s Katerina Koperna
  • Safety suppliers showcase innovation, dedication at IAAPA Expo
  • EWorks Pro set to offer next-level LED lighting
  • FEC “Squad goals” redefined: Embed’s Success Squad, GoTrain
  • Palace safety medallion for staff, others
  • More than 150 attend fall Pa. Amusement Ride Safety Seminar
  • Pa. Amusement Ride Safety Advisory Board meets
  • Reverchon provides maintenance service
  • Morgan’s Wonderland biggest expansion ever is underway
  • IAAPA Expo 2024 Bonus Section … and much more!
