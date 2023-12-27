January 2024
By amusementtoday | December 27, 2023
The JANUARY 2024 issue includes:
- AIMS International Safety Seminar on track to set records
- “Luminous — The Symphony of Us” debuts at EPCOT
- Storyland Studios’s forthcoming Libertyland USA
- Dorney Park’s Thunderhawk coaster becoming a centurion
- S&S Worldwide introduces RailRyder
- Sky is the stage and only limit for Sky Elements Drone Shows
- Legoland Florida kicks into 2024 with Lego Ninjago Weekends
- 2023 IAFE Convention and Trade Show in the books
- USPS releases special “Carnival Nights” stamps
- Reimagined Showboat Hotel opens Island Waterpark
- Crystal Lagoons developing new Public Access Lagoons
- Dollywood opens HeartSong Lodge
- Woman of Influence: ASTM International’s Katerina Koperna
- Safety suppliers showcase innovation, dedication at IAAPA Expo
- EWorks Pro set to offer next-level LED lighting
- FEC “Squad goals” redefined: Embed’s Success Squad, GoTrain
- Palace safety medallion for staff, others
- More than 150 attend fall Pa. Amusement Ride Safety Seminar
- Pa. Amusement Ride Safety Advisory Board meets
- Reverchon provides maintenance service
- Morgan’s Wonderland biggest expansion ever is underway
- IAAPA Expo 2024 Bonus Section … and much more!