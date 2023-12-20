Gardaland Magic Winter: the new edition dedicated to kindness makes children the protagonists by giving voice to their emotions

Gardaland continues on the successful path of immersive experiences and dedicates its Magic Winter 2023 to children who, with their emotions and words, become the spokespersons of kindness, as well as the true protagonists of this new edition with their “kind thought” and the creation of “Gardaland’s Wall of Kindness”.

Young guests who visit the Park during Gardaland Magic Winter – on stage until 7 January – will not only have fun at the many attractions available and the shows devised ad hoc for the period, but will also have a mission: to help Prezzemolo create a new verse to add to the main song of the Winter 2024 edition.

How? By writing their own personal “kind thought”, a sentence of positivity and encouragement to dedicate to others, on the special Christmas cards distributed at the entrance and various refreshment points in the Park. Each child can then place his or her own “kind thought” inside the mega gift pack, a symbol of the initiative set up for the occasion in the sparkling Jumanji square.

The aim of the initiative is to give voice to the emotions of the youngest visitors (through Prezzemolo), not only in the form of the Welcome Show song next year, but also (for the duration of this edition) in the decoration of a wall of Santa Claus’ Village which will become “Gardaland’s Wall of Kindness“, where kind thoughts will be hung.

WHAT’S NEW IN THE 21ST EDITION

After watching the ever-popular Welcome Show with Prezzemolo, Aurora and the dance troupe of Gardaland Resort, guests will find a tunnel of garlands and lights from the floral clock to the heart of the Medieval area, and in the flowerbeds cute gnomes, traditional Christmas sweet treats and natural decorations.

For this new edition, Jumanji Square, in the heart of Gardaland Park – as well as being full of mysterious clues hinting at the new attraction of 2024 – is transformed into an area dedicated to Christmas, complete with giant marzipan people, gift wrapping and a sweet reindeer. It offers all visitors three unmissable seasonable must-do’s: Santa Claus’ Magic Village, an evocative mountain hut that allows you to experience an interactive journey into the world of Christmas with three themed rooms that lead you through to meet the beloved Santa Claus; an evocative skating rink, the perfect place to enjoy the magic atmosphere of the Park from a completely different perspective; and, every night, the lights of the imposing Christmas tree, covered with Christmas decorations, all accompanied by Prezzemolo, Aurora, Santa Claus and the dance troupe of Gardaland Resort.

At the 4D cinema, the new film “Happy Feet 4D Experience” engages everyone in a fun-filled adventure in Antarctica, in the company of a lively cast of penguins that includes Mambo, a sweet tap-dancing emperor penguin. The new film conveys to audiences the value of friendship, courage and determination, all characteristics that will help the protagonist save his endangered colony, while also providing thought-provoking reflection on the issue of the environment. A truly immersive experience for the whole family.

Enriching the existing and extensive entertainment and fun package, this year’s exceptional new shows will allow guests to fully experience the magic of Christmas. Gardaland Theatre is staging the brand new show “Zero°”, an adventurous and enthralling fairy tale that helps children and adults rediscover the power of hope and love for others, presented in a live musicalwith stunning dance routines and costumes, stage sets and vivid special effects. For the little ones, the new “Jingle Magic” show makes everything possible at the Teatro della Fantasia, staging wonders and marvels beyond imagination, while in the Gnomes’ Wood – adorned in Christmas colours for the occasion – you can meet gnomes (in slightly larger versions), fantastic characters to play with and learn the importance of respecting nature. At Rio Bravo, following last year’s success, the show “Le Feste più belle del West” (The Most Beautiful Feasts of the West) returns, featuring professional live performers with wonderful choreography and traditional songs.

Making the atmosphere even more magical and evocative are the unforgettable voices of three gospel singers who perform (before the shows at Rio Bravo and Gardaland Theatre) some marvellous Christmas songs, further immersing visitors in the atmosphere of Gardaland Magic Winter.

At Gardaland Magic Winter, the seasonal culinary delights are also a certainty: along the streets of the Park, there will be many opportunities to taste winter treats from chestnuts to mulled wine, hot chocolate, churros, crepes and much more. There are also some mouth-watering food experiences for the occasion: the Winter Candies Bag, the Snack with Prezzemolo, the customisable print cappuccino, and the chance to win a lesson with a maître chocolatier at the “Forno di Prezzemolo” workshop!

The fun at Gardaland continues also at Miniland of LEGOLAND Water Park Gardaland and at Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium, the entirely themed aquarium hosting more than 5,000 marine creatures. Inside the aquarium is a passage through the spectacular and immersive ocean tunnel, and the show with the very friendly Sea Lions is a must-see.

During Gardaland Magic Winter, the Resort will remain open every Saturday and Sunday of the month and then uninterruptedly from 26 December until 7 January. For the whole period of Gardaland Magic Winter, there is a single unique entry ticket, which also includes access to the Miniland of LEGOLAND® Water Park Gardaland and to Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium.

THE RESORT’S CHRISTMAS EVENTS

To embrace the Christmas season, also the hotels of the Resort, Gardaland Hotel and Gardaland Adventure Hotel, will be decorated with magic and festivity, welcoming guests with new proposals, dream stays and a not-to-be-missed New Year’s Eve event with two dinner proposals: the first one “Discovering the new world” for those staying at Gardaland Hotel and with dinner at the Wonder Restaurant, and the second one “On the road of spices and the era of great geographical discoveries” for those staying at Gardaland Adventure Hotel, with dinner at the Tutankhamon Restaurant. The magical evening will be enlivened by games and musical entertainment after midnight, to ring in the New Year in style.