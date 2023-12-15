Happy Holidays from Amusement Today

All of us at Amusement Today want to wish you and yours a happy holiday season!

Our offices will be closed beginning Thursday, December 21, 2023, and will reopen on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, while our staff celebrates the season with their families.

EXTRA! EXTRA! Your Desktop Edition will not be published on December 21, 22, and 25 as well as December 28 & 29, 2024, and January 1, 2024.

Happy Holidays from all of us at Amusement Today!