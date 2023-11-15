Zamperla and Cedar Point reveal Lightning train for Top Thrill 2

ORLANDO — In 2016, during its 50th-anniversary celebration, Zamperla made strategic investments in roller coasters. Six years later Top Thrill 2 stands as the symbol of the company’s progress.

“Reaching this milestone is not coincidental; it is the outcome of hard work done over the years,” comments Antonio Zamperla, CEO of Zamperla Group. “We’ve made substantial investments in technologies and people. Zamperla now has a Roller Coaster Business Unit comprised of qualified and highly experienced professionals, as well as passionate young engineers.”

Since the change in direction Zamperla’s Roller Coaster Business Unit has been dedicated to researching new technologies, materials, and technical features. The ongoing work includes collaborations with prestigious entities like the University of Padua and the University of Perugia, which has been a research partner with Zamperla.

“Zamperla chose to partner with the University of Padua and Perugia for the exploration of new solutions in this project. The university dedicated 500 hours to studying new materials and technologies, contributing to the innovation process” affirms Alberto Ferri, Roller Coaster Division Director.

TT2 showcases the longstanding collaboration between Zamperla and Cedar Point. Zamperla’s relationship with Cedar Fair, the parent company of Cedar Point, mirrors the growth the Italian company has seen in the past three decades. Zamperla started as a manufacturer of kiddie rides and grew so it could deliver over 90 different types of attractions.

During the early 1990’s Zamperla opened its first park model Crazy Bus at Knott’s Berry Farm. Cedar Fair later turned to the company to provide entire children’s areas themed to the Peanuts® IP. Soon Zamperla was providing 5-8 attractions to one park at a time across the Cedar Fair chain.

As Zamperla grew into larger rides like the Disk’O, Cedar Fair again chose the Italian manufacturer. For instance, they selected the Skater to anchor its award-winning children’s area at Kings Island. More recently, Cedar Fair chose Zamperla for 4 large, highly themed attractions at their multi-million-dollar expansion of the Aeronautica area at Carowinds.

The company purchased several Family and Powered Coasters over the years from Zamperla but took larger steps with Pony Express at Knott’s Berry Farm and 2023’s Wild Mouse at Cedar Point. This Twister Freeform coaster was the Italian firm’s biggest coaster project with Cedar Fair and the centerpiece of the new boardwalk area of the park.

All of this growth and innovation turned Zamperla into the attraction industry’s only “One Stop Shop”. Clients worldwide come to Zamperla for every type of attraction, from family rides to record-breaking coasters.

“For two years in a row, we’ve trusted Zamperla to bring world-class ride experiences to Cedar Point,” said Tony Clark, Director of Communications at Cedar Point. “In 2024, high-thrill roller coaster fans worldwide will journey to Cedar Point to take on the

record-breaking Top Thrill 2, thanks to the collaboration, innovation, and ambition of the Zamperla team – we’re excited to add this sophisticated coaster to our ride lineup.”

Top Thrill 2 is a benchmark exemplifying cutting-edge advancements in roller coaster technology and design:

Total Cost of Ownership: TT2’s aluminum-milled chassis exemplifies Zamperla’s commitment to a reduced cost of ownership. This design reduces the amount of time and money required to operate and maintain the vehicles over the life of the ride.

Cutting-Edge Construction: TT2 features carbon fiber elements, which dramatically lower the train weight. With the goal of introducing cutting edge materials to coaster design Zamperla partnered with a leading company that produces carbon fiber for F1® cars.

Wheels, Testing, and Compounds: The company went through several iterations of wheel sizes and linings before finalizing the design of a 530 mm (20.8 in) wheel, one of the largest in the industry.

Collaborative Success: Zamperla’s long-term partnership with Cedar Point culminates in the refurbishment of Top Thrill 2.

“This project redefined how large roller coaster projects can be successful and is a blueprint for how we want to work moving forward,” said Adam Sandy, Zamperla’s Roller Coaster Sales & Marketing Director. “Both teams broke down the walls that traditionally stand between parks and manufacturers and created a new type of partnership.

Collaborating on such a mammoth project allowed Zamperla and Cedar Point to approach this world record-breaking coaster in a new way.”

“Working with Zamperla on such a challenging project has been a great experience for all of us,” said Mike Maney, vice president of maintenance and construction at Cedar Point. “Taking a landmark ride and reimagining it with new trains, a technologically advanced launch system and additional features like the spike tower was no easy task. The entire process from engineering to construction has been very rewarding and we look forward to taking that first record-breaking ride in 2024.”

Zamperla’s dedication to theming, innovation, and artistic craftsmanship set the company apart. From cutting edge materials, to a vehicle inspired by high-performance racing, to record breaking thrills, Top Thrill 2 showcases why parks of all sizes turn to Zamperla to turn their dreams into reality