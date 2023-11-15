P’Sghetti Bowl Children’s Coaster from Skyline Attractions wins “Best New Product Award” at IAAPA Expo 2023

ORLANDO — Amusement ride designer and manufacturer Skyline Attractions was awarded the Best New Product Award (with a cost under $3 million) during IAAPA Expo 2023 in Orlando, Florida, for its P’Sghetti Bowl Children’s Coaster.

“This award makes for an exciting start to our week here at IAAPA Expo 2023,” stated company partner and Vice President, Chris M. Gray. “We park enthusiasts at heart, and we put our inner kids to work when we strive to innovate new rides. The P’Sghetti Bowl being recognized by our peers here at IAAPA Expo 2023 is a delight for all of us here at Skyline Attractions as well as our inner children.”

Current children will be delighted with the ride’s 36-inch minimum height requirement. The new coaster design truly expands ride offerings for families and young thrill-seekers.

“There’s been extremely limited innovation from American manufacturers regarding children’s coasters over the past two decades, and P’Sghetti Bowl Children’s Coaster addresses this. It introduces a single-rail, weld-free track design that streamlines fabrication and makes the product ideal for parks, zoos and FECs of all sizes,” said Tyler Mullins design engineer for Skyline Attractions. “It uses an incredibly inclusive train design that allows children and adults to ride together. And the ride is ideal for any location, with its low price tag and compact footprint. The ride experience also caters to all ages, with its zippy transitions and dueling nature offering a fun, exciting ride without being too intense for younger riders.”

The highly anticipated attraction recently debuted at both Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Six Flags Over Georgia. Dubbed Kid Flash: Cosmic Coaster at both parks, the Skyline Attractions installations offer a single rail-style track system that features trains on a pair of tracks which intertwine and cross over and under each other.