Dutch Winter Wonderland ipens Saturday with 10 all-new experiences

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland, the World’s Best Family Park, debuts its largest and most entertainment-filled Dutch Winter Wonderland ever beginning this Saturday, November 18. The USA Today 10Best Nominated Best Theme Park Holiday Event will welcome guests to the best Dutch Winter Wonderland in the park’s history offering 10 all-new ways to enjoy the holiday season with the entire family.

More festive than ever before, families can expect all that is merry and bright at the all-new Dutch Winter Wonderland in 2023.This season will feature an all-new light show in Merlin’s Magical Forest, a new meet and greet experience with the big man in red at Santa’s Jolly Lodge, an all-new dining offering complete with all the holiday fixings with Dine with Duke, Santa and Friends, a new puppet show in Melody Medow, A-Chris-Mouse Carol plus six other fun-filled entertainment options to make spirits bright throughout guests visit to Dutch Winter Wonderland.

“We’re thrilled to make everyone’s season sparkle more than ever before at the kingdom as Dutch Winter Wonderland begins,” said James Paulding General Manager. “This year, we have invested in our holiday event, making spirits bright with dazzling lights and 10 all-new ways to enjoy the holiday season at the park.”

Dutch Winter Wonderland begins with a weekend of giving in partnership with Toys for Tots of Lancaster. Guests are encouraged to get into the spirit of the season of giving back to the local community with a donation of one unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more. Those who bring a donation will receive one free child ticket per donation valid for admission any one day of Dutch Winter Wonderland. The park will continue its partnership with Toys for Tots in celebration of Giving Tuesday. For every 2024 Season Pass sold on Tuesday, November 28, Dutch Wonderland will donate a 2024 single-day ticket to Toys for Tots.

The holidays are even more festive as Dutch Winter Wonderland also offers more than 20 rides and activities throughout the park, including Frog Hopper, Joust Family Coaster, Kite Flight, Merlin’s Mayhem and more. Plus, guests can expect to find delicious holiday treats including Merlin’s Holiday Feast, holiday funnel cakes, holiday paninis, hot chocolate and more. Dutch Winter Wonderland will run every Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. November 18 – December 31, and Fridays from November 24 –December 29 from 4 – 9 p.m. with bonus days after Christmas and for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

To get into the holiday spirit, the park is kicking off its best sale of the season early, that’s right Black Friday deals start now! With savings on 2024 season passes up to $50 off. Select passes also include unlimited admission to Dutch Winter Wonderland and the 2024 season and perks like free friend tickets, discounts on retail and food and beverage and so much more.