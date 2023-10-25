November Pre-IAAPA Expo 2023
By amusementtoday | October 25, 2023
The NOVEMBER Pre-IAAPA Expo 2023 issue includes:
- Preview of IAAPA Expo 2023
- Six Flags St. Louis adds Vekoma junior coaster
- The future looking strong for Sunkid
- Worlds of Fun spotlights history with 50th-anniversary exhibit
- Daniels Wood Land, Sally Dark Rides imagine Treasure Hunt
- Cedar Fair opens Cedar Point Esports
- Rocky Mountain Construction imagines Wild Moose Coaster
- Kern County Fair — a large fair with an honest small-town feel
- New five acre Waterland Water Park opens
- Schlitterbahn announces water coaster for kids
- ETF Ride Systems celebrates 25 years in the amusement industry
- Long time industry veteran Joe Heflin of WhiteWater West passes
- Chance Rides moving forward: what’s next for legacy ride supplier
- Women of Influence: IAAPA’s Stacey Mills
- Return of Skyline Attractions’ SKYnext
- 2023 Golden Ticket Awards at Dollywood a resounding success
- Dolly Part-ner — the secret to success at “Best Park” Dollywood
- Dollywood making changes to award-winning Lightning Rod
- Maurer introduces new version of Spike Coaster: Speed Chaser
- Sky is the limit for Spirello potato
- Funland in Idaho Falls sees rebirth; Amuse helps
- U.S. ride industry pioneers, others still building ‘the right stuff’ … and much more!