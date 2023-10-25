November Pre-IAAPA Expo 2023

By | October 25, 2023

The NOVEMBER Pre-IAAPA Expo 2023 issue includes:

  • Preview of IAAPA Expo 2023
  • Six Flags St. Louis adds Vekoma junior coaster
  • The future looking strong for Sunkid
  • Worlds of Fun spotlights history with 50th-anniversary exhibit
  • Daniels Wood Land, Sally Dark Rides imagine Treasure Hunt
  • Cedar Fair opens Cedar Point Esports
  • Rocky Mountain Construction imagines Wild Moose Coaster
  • Kern County Fair — a large fair with an honest small-town feel
  • New five acre Waterland Water Park opens
  • Schlitterbahn announces water coaster for kids
  • ETF Ride Systems celebrates 25 years in the amusement industry
  • Long time industry veteran Joe Heflin of WhiteWater West passes
  • Chance Rides moving forward: what’s next for legacy ride supplier
  • Women of Influence: IAAPA’s Stacey Mills
  • Return of Skyline Attractions’ SKYnext
  • 2023 Golden Ticket Awards at Dollywood a resounding success
  • Dolly Part-ner — the secret to success at “Best Park” Dollywood
  • Dollywood making changes to award-winning Lightning Rod
  • Maurer introduces new version of Spike Coaster: Speed Chaser
  • Sky is the limit for Spirello potato
  • Funland in Idaho Falls sees rebirth; Amuse helps
  • U.S. ride industry pioneers, others still building ‘the right stuff’ … and much more!
