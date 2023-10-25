International Ride Training welcomes Dreamworld and WhiteWater World as the first Australian iROC-certified Parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — International Ride Training, the gold standard in amusement industry operational safety services, welcomes Australian parks Dreamworld and WhiteWater World as the newest members of the International Ride Operator Certification, or “iROC,” family of parks. They join nearly fifty other amusement parks, water parks, family entertainment centers, and attractions located in the United States and Canada – including Cedar Point, Elitch Gardens, Fun Spot America Theme Parks, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, the San Antonio Zoo, and New York New York Hotel and Casino – with iROC ride operators welcoming their guests every day.

Designed by International Ride Training, the iROC Program is the world’s only third-party certification of ride operator safety, efficiency, and professionalism. Built on the “Ten Critical Components of Ride Operator Safety”, iROC enhances standardization, risk management, accountability, education, and communication, all to improve and maintain guest and operator safety. In 2022, nearly 15,000 ride operators were certified under the rigorous requirements of the iROC Program.

“Dreamworld and WhiteWater World are incredibly proud to be the first Australian theme parks to implement the International Ride Operator Certification program,” said Michelle Erasmus, Operations Director at Dreamworld. “With a focus on pursuing global-best safety standards across all of our park’s operations, IRT has provided us the consistency and confidence to continue delivering exceptional experiences for all of our guests.”

“IRT could not be more excited to welcome Dreamworld and WhiteWater World to the iROC Family! As two of the premier attractions in Australia, their depth of experience, dedication to safety, and adherence to high professional standards are a perfect fit with and will enhance the iROC Program globally,” said Erik Beard, Managing Member and General Counsel for IRT. “As the first iROC facilities in Australia, Dreamworld and WhiteWater World have demonstrated their commitment to having the safest, most efficient, and most professional ride and aquatic operators in the world and IRT is so pleased to be able to partner with them in this effort.”